Kumpulan Lirik Lagu Spesial Natal dan Tahun Baru

Bisnis.com, BANDUNG – Hari Natal dan Tahun Baru biasanya dipenuhi dengan lagu-lagu yang meriah dan bahagia.

Nyanyian lagu-lagu Natal seakan memegang peran dalam menghidupkan semangat perayaan ini dan menjadi bagian tak terpisahkan dari tradisi perayaan Natal.

Bagi sebagian orang, lagu ini bisa membawa pesan mendalam dan menghidupkan kehangatan kebersamaan.

Simak beberapa lirik lagu spesial Natal dan Tahun Baru:

1. Jingle Bell Rock

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring

Snowing and blowing up bushels of fun

Now the jingle hop has begun

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square

In the frosty air

What a bright time, it’s the right time

To rock the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go gliding in a one-horse sleigh

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and a-mingle in the jingling feetThat’s the jingle bell rock

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square

In the frosty air

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Snowing and blowing up bushels of fun

Now the jingle hop has begun

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square

In the frosty air

What a bright time, it’s the right time

To rock the night away (rock the night away)

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go gliding in a one-horse sleigh

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and a-mingle in the jingling feet

That’s the jingle bell

That’s the jingle bell

That’s the jingle bell (rock)

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

2. All I Want For Christmas

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There's just one thing I need

I don't care about presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you.

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don't care about presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won't make me happy

With a toy on Christmas day

I just want you for for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You baby

I won't ask for much this Christmas

I won't even wish for snow

I'm just gonna keep on waiting

Underneath the mistletoe

I won't make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won't even stay awake to

Hear those magic reindeer click

'Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do

Baby all I want for Christmas is you

All the lights are shining

So brightly everywhere

And the sound of children's

Laughter fills the air

And everyone is singing

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Santa won't you bring me the one I really need

Won't you please bring my baby to me

Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas

This is all I'm asking for

I just want to see my baby

Standing right outside my door

Oh I just want him for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

Baby all I want for Christmas is you

All I want for Christmas is you baby

All I want for Christmas is you baby.

3. Holly Jolly Christmas

Have a holly, jolly Christmas;

It's the best time of the year

I don't know if there'll be snow,

but have a cup of cheer.

Have a holly, jolly Christmas;

And when you walk down the street

Say Hello to friends you know

and everyone you meet.

Oh, ho, the mistletoe

hung where you can see;

Somebody waits for you;

Kiss her once for me.

Have a holly jolly Christmas,

and in case you didn't hear,

Oh by golly, have a holly,

jolly Christmas this year.

