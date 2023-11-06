103 Kata-kata Bijak Bahasa Inggris dan Artinya yang Inspiratif

Dalam menjalani kehidupan yang sulit dan penuh rintangan, Anda membutuhkan kata-kata bijak. Dalam artikel ini banyak kata-kata bijak dalam bahasa Inggris dan artinya dari berbagai tokoh terkenal di dunia. Anda bisa
Kata-kata Bijak Bahasa Inggris telah menjadi sumber inspirasi, kebijaksanaan, dan refleksi dalam banyak kehidupan. Peran kata-kata bijak penting dalam menginspirasi dan membantu kita memahami makna hidup. Berikut 103 kata-kata bijak dalam bahasa Inggris dan artinya.
Kumpulan Kata-Kata Bijak Bahasa Inggris dan Artinya
- "Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." — Winston S. Churchill
Artinya: "Kesuksesan bukanlah sesuatu yang final; kegagalan bukanlah hal yang fatal: yang terpenting adalah keberanian untuk melanjutkan.”
- "It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation." — Herman Melville
Artinya: "Lebih baik gagal dalam orisinalitas daripada berhasil dalam meniru."
- "The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same." — Colin R. Davis
Artinya: “Jalan menuju sukses dan jalan menuju kegagalan hampir sama.”
- “Success is peace of mind, which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to become the best of which you are capable.” —John Wooden
Artinya: “Sukses adalah ketenangan pikiran, yang merupakan hasil langsung dari kepuasan diri mengetahui bahwa Anda telah berupaya untuk menjadi yang terbaik yang Anda mampu.”
- “Success usually comes to those who are too busy looking for it.” — Henry David Thoreau
Artinya: “Sukses biasanya datang kepada mereka yang terlalu sibuk mencarinya.”
- “Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.” —Dale Carnegie
Artinya: “Kembangkan kesuksesan dari kegagalan. Keputusasaan dan kegagalan adalah dua batu loncatan paling pasti menuju kesuksesan.”
- "Nothing in the world can take the place of Persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. The slogan 'Press On' has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race." —Calvin Coolidge
Artinya: "Tidak ada sesuatu pun di dunia ini yang dapat menggantikan Ketekunan. Bakat tidak akan bisa; tidak ada yang lebih umum daripada orang-orang yang gagal dan mempunyai bakat. Kejeniusan tidak akan; kejeniusan yang tidak dihargai hampir menjadi sebuah pepatah. Pendidikan tidak akan; dunia ini penuh dengan orang-orang terlantar yang berpendidikan. slogan 'Press On' telah memecahkan dan akan selalu menyelesaikan permasalahan umat manusia."
- “Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get.” ―W. P. Kinsella
Artinya: “Sukses adalah mendapatkan apa yang Anda inginkan, kebahagiaan adalah menginginkan apa yang Anda dapatkan.”
- “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.” —Mister Rogers
Artinya: “Ada tiga cara untuk mencapai kesuksesan akhir: Cara pertama adalah dengan bersikap baik. Cara kedua adalah dengan bersikap baik. Cara ketiga adalah bersikap baik.”
- “I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” —Estée Lauder
Artinya: “Saya tidak pernah memimpikan kesuksesan. Saya bekerja untuk itu.”
Kata-kata bijak bahasa inggris motivasi yang mendalam
- “We cannot solve problems with the kind of thinking we employed when we came up with them.” — Albert Einstein
Artinya: “Kita tidak bisa memecahkan masalah dengan cara berpikir seperti yang kita gunakan ketika kita menemukan masalah tersebut.”
- “Learn as if you will live forever, live like you will die tomorrow.” — Mahatma Gandhi
Artinya: “Belajarlah seolah-olah kamu akan hidup selamanya, hiduplah seolah-olah kamu akan mati besok.”
- “Stay away from those people who try to disparage your ambitions. Small minds will always do that, but great minds will give you a feeling that you can become great too.” — Mark Twain
Artinya: “Jauhi orang-orang yang mencoba meremehkan ambisi Anda. Pikiran yang kecil akan selalu melakukan hal itu, tetapi pikiran yang besar akan memberi Anda perasaan bahwa Anda juga bisa menjadi hebat.”
- “When you give joy to other people, you get more joy in return. You should give a good thought to happiness that you can give out.”— Eleanor Roosevelt
Artinya: “Saat Anda memberikan kebahagiaan kepada orang lain, Anda mendapatkan lebih banyak kebahagiaan sebagai balasannya. Kamu harus memikirkan baik-baik kebahagiaan yang bisa kamu berikan.”—
- “When you change your thoughts, remember to also change your world.”—Norman Vincent Peale
Artinya: “Saat Anda mengubah pikiran Anda, ingatlah untuk mengubah dunia Anda juga.”
- “It is only when we take chances, when our lives improve. The initial and the most difficult risk that we need to take is to become honest.” —Walter Anderson
Artinya:
- “Hanya ketika kita mengambil peluang, kehidupan kita menjadi lebih baik. Resiko awal dan tersulit yang perlu kita ambil adalah bersikap jujur.”
- “Nature has given us all the pieces required to achieve exceptional wellness and health, but has left it to us to put these pieces together.”—Diane McLaren
Artinya: “Alam telah memberi kita semua hal yang diperlukan untuk mencapai kesejahteraan dan kesehatan yang luar biasa, namun menyerahkan kepada kita untuk menyatukannya.”
Kata-Kata Bijak Bahasa Inggris dan Artinya Tentang Motivasi Kehidupan
- “The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty." — Winston Churchill
Artinya: “Orang pesimis melihat kesulitan dalam setiap peluang. Orang optimis melihat peluang dalam setiap kesulitan."
- “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” — Will Rogers
Artinya: “Jangan biarkan hari kemarin menyita terlalu banyak hari ini.”
- “You learn more from failure than from success. Don’t let it stop you. Failure builds character.” — Unknown
Artinya: “Anda belajar lebih banyak dari kegagalan dibandingkan dari kesuksesan. Jangan biarkan hal itu menghentikan Anda. Kegagalan membangun karakter.”
- “If you are working on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you.” — Steve Jobs
Artinya: “Jika Anda sedang mengerjakan sesuatu yang benar-benar Anda pedulikan, Anda tidak perlu dipaksa. Visi itu menarik Anda.”
- “Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterwards.” ―Vernon Sanders Law
Artinya: “Pengalaman adalah guru yang keras karena dia memberikan ujiannya terlebih dahulu, baru kemudian pelajarannya.”
- “To know how much there is to know is the beginning of learning to live.” —Dorothy West
Artinya: “Mengetahui seberapa banyak yang perlu diketahui adalah awal dari pembelajaran untuk hidup.”
- “Goal setting is the secret to a compelling future.” — Tony Robbins
Artinya: “Goal setting is the secret to a compelling future.”
Kata-Kata Bijak Bahasa Inggris untuk Perempuan
- "Women challenge the status quo because we are never it.” — Cindy Gallop
- "We don’t just sit around and wait for other people. We just make, and we do.” — Arlan Hamilton
- “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” — Oprah Winfrey
- “The strongest actions for a woman is to love herself, be herself and shine amongst those who never believed she could.” — Unknown
- “Whenever you see a successful woman, look out for three men who are going out of their way to try to block her.” – Yulia Tymoshenko
- “Some women choose to follow men, and some choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.” — Lady Gaga
- “The thing women have yet to learn is nobody gives you power. You just take it. ” ― Roseanne Barr
- “No woman wants to be in submission to a man who isn’t in submission to God!” ― T D Jakes
- “A witty woman is a treasure; a witty beauty is a power.” ― George Meredith
- “When a woman becomes her own best friend life is easier.” – Diane Von Furstenberg
- “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher
- “We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women’s voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored.” – Sheryl Sandberg
- “It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.” – Madeleine Albright
- “Women must learn to play the game as men do.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
- “I swear, by my life and my love of it, that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine.” — Ayn Rand
Kata-Kata Bijak Bahasa Inggris untuk Kesuksesan
- “It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” —Charlie Munger
- “You can’t be that kid standing at the top of the waterslide, overthinking it. You have to go down the chute.” —Tina Fey
- “When I believe in something, I’m like a dog with a bone.” —Melissa McCarthy
- “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” —Anaïs Nin
- “The standard you walk past, is the standard you accept.” —David Hurley
- “I've searched all the parks in all the cities and found no statues of committees.” —Gilbert K. Chesterton
- “Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” ―Winston Churchill
- “Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.” ―Theodore Roosevelt
- “Do not stop thinking of life as an adventure. You have no security unless you can live bravely, excitingly, imaginatively; unless you can choose a challenge instead of competence.” ―Eleanor Roosevelt
- “Perfection is not attainable. But if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.” —Vince Lombardi
- “Get a good idea and stay with it. Dog it, and work at it until it’s done right.” —Walt Disney
- “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” —Helen Keller
Kata-Kata Bijak Bahasa Inggris Pendek Penuh Makna
- “Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.” — Dalai Lama
- “Opportunities don't happen, you create them.” — Chris Grosser
- “Love your family, work super hard, live your passion.” — Gary Vaynerchuk
- “It is never too late to be what you might have been.” — George Eliot
- “Don't let someone else's opinion of you become your reality” — Les Brown
- “If you’re not positive energy, you’re negative energy.” Mark Cuban
- “I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.” — Stephen R. Covey
- “Do the best you can. No one can do more than that.” ―John Wooden
- “If you can dream it, you can do it.” ―Walt Disney
- “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” ―Theodore Roosevelt
Kata-kata Bijak Bahasa Inggris Harian
- “The greatest discovery of my generation is that a human being can alter his life by altering his attitudes.” — William James
- “One of the differences between some successful and unsuccessful people is that one group is full of doers, while the other is full of wishers.” — Edmond Mbiaka
- “I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.” —Lucille Ball
- "You cannot plow a field by turning it over in your mind. To begin, begin." ―Gordon B. Hinckley
- “When you arise in the morning think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love…” – Marcus Aurelius
- “Mondays are the start of the work week which offer new beginnings 52 times a year!“ – David Dweck
- “Be miserable. Or motivate yourself. Whatever has to be done, it's always your choice.” – Wayne Dyer
- “Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger, and living a fulfilling, happier & healthier life.” – Germany Kent
- “Friday sees more smiles than any other day of the workweek!”—Kate Summers
- “Oh! It’s Friday again. Share the love that was missing during the week. In a worthy moment of peace and bliss.” —S. O’Sade
- “Every Friday, I like to high five myself for getting through another week on little more than caffeine, willpower, and inappropriate humor.” —Nanea Hoffman
- “Make a Friday a day to celebrate work well done that you can be proud of knowing that you just didn’t put in time to the next paycheck.” —Byron Pulsifer
- “When you leave work on Friday, leave work. Don’t let technology follow you throughout your weekend (answering text messages and emails) take a break you will be more refreshed to begin the workweek if you have had a break.” —Catherine Pulsifer
- “You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want.” —Zig Ziglar
- “Inspiration does exist, but it must find you working.” —Pablo Picasso
- “Don't settle for average. Bring your best to the moment. Then, whether it fails or succeeds, at least you know you gave all you had.” —Angela Bassett
- “Show up, show up, show up, and after a while the muse shows up, too.” —Isabel Allende
- “Don't bunt. Aim out of the ballpark. Aim for the company of immortals.” ―David Ogilvy
- “I have stood on a mountain of no’s for one yes.” —Barbara Elaine Smith
- “If you believe something needs to exist, if it's something you want to use yourself, don't let anyone ever stop you from doing it.” —Tobias Lütke
- “Don't look at your feet to see if you are doing it right. Just dance.” ―Anne Lamott
- “Someone's sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” —Warren Buffet
- “True freedom is impossible without a mind made free by discipline.” ―Mortimer J. Adler
- “Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.” ―A.A. Milne
- “There is a vitality, a life force, an energy, a quickening that is translated through you into action, and because there is only one of you in all time, this expression is unique. And if you block it, it will never exist through any other medium and will be lost.” ―Martha Graham
- “Small is not just a stepping-stone. Small is a great destination itself.” ―Jason Fried
- “He that can have patience can have what he will.” ―Benjamin Franklin
- “The only one who can tell you “you can’t win” is you and you don’t have to listen.” —Jessica Ennis
- “Set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there.” —Bo Jackson
- “Take your victories, whatever they may be, cherish them, use them, but don’t settle for them.” —Mia Hamm
- “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving.” —Albert Einstein
- “What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you say.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “I have never let my schooling interfere with my education.” —Mark Twain
- “If you can't yet do great things, do small things in a great way.” ―Napoleon Hill
- “If you really want to do something, you'll find a way. If you don't, you'll find an excuse.” ―Jim Rohn
- “Be sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firm.” ―Abraham Lincoln
- “Live out of your imagination, not your history.” —Stephen Covey
- “Do not wait for the perfect time and place to enter, for you are already onstage.” —Unknown
- “The greater the difficulty, the more the glory in surmounting it.” ―Epicurus
- "Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is a quiet voice at the end of the day saying, "I will try again tomorrow." —Mary Anne Radmacher
- “If the decisions you make about where you invest your blood, sweat, and tears are not consistent with the person you aspire to be, you’ll never become that person.” ―Clayton M. Christensen
- “The only way of discovering the limits of the possible is to venture a little way past them into the impossible.” ―Arthur C. Clarke
Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News