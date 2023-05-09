Lirik Lagu Coldplay Fix You dan Yellow yang Terkenal

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Coldplay akan menggelar konser pada November 2023. Simak lirik lagu yang terkenal dan sering dinyanyikan.
Lirik lagu Fix You Coldplay menceritakan tentang seseorang yang berusaha menguatkan dirinya, sebab kegagalan di masa lalu. Air mata akan hadir saat masa kelam, tetapi ingatlah akan ada cahaya yang menuntun untuk kembali pulang dan menemukan cinta.
Lirik Lagu Fix You Coldplay:
When you try your best, but you don't succeed
When you get what you want, but not what you need
When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep
Stuck in reverse
And the tears come streaming down your face
When you lose something you can't replace
When you love someone, but it goes to waste
Could it be worse?
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
And high up above, or down below
When you're too in love to let it go
But if you never try, you'll never know
Just what you're worth
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
Tears stream down your face
When you lose something you cannot replace
Tears stream down your face, and I
Tears stream down your face
I promise you I will learn from my mistakes
Tears stream down your face, and I
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
|Baca Juga : Ini Cara War Tiket Coldplay agar Menang
Lirik Lagu Yellow, Coldplay:
Look at the stars
Look how they shine for you
And everything you do
Yeah, they were all yellow
I came along
I wrote a song for you
And all the things you do
And it was called Yellow
So then I took my turn
Oh, what a thing to have done
And it was all yellow
Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones
Turn into something beautiful
And you know, you know I love you so
You know I love you so
I swam across
I jumped across for you
Oh, what a thing to do
'Cause you were all yellow
I drew a line
I drew a line for you
Oh, what a thing to do
And it was all yellow
And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones
Turn into something beautiful
And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry
For you, I'd bleed myself dry
It's true
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine
Look at the stars
Look how they shine for you
And all the things that you do
Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News
Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini, di sini :coldplay lagu lirik lagu musik