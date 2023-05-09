Lirik Lagu Coldplay Fix You dan Yellow yang Terkenal

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Coldplay akan menggelar konser pada November 2023. Simak lirik lagu yang terkenal dan sering dinyanyikan.

Lirik lagu Fix You Coldplay menceritakan tentang seseorang yang berusaha menguatkan dirinya, sebab kegagalan di masa lalu. Air mata akan hadir saat masa kelam, tetapi ingatlah akan ada cahaya yang menuntun untuk kembali pulang dan menemukan cinta.

Lirik Lagu Fix You Coldplay:

When you try your best, but you don't succeed

When you get what you want, but not what you need

When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep

Stuck in reverse

And the tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you can't replace

When you love someone, but it goes to waste

Could it be worse?

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

And high up above, or down below

When you're too in love to let it go

But if you never try, you'll never know

Just what you're worth

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

Tears stream down your face

When you lose something you cannot replace

Tears stream down your face, and I

Tears stream down your face

I promise you I will learn from my mistakes

Tears stream down your face, and I

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

Baca Juga : Ini Cara War Tiket Coldplay agar Menang

Lirik Lagu Yellow, Coldplay:

Look at the stars

Look how they shine for you

And everything you do

Yeah, they were all yellow

I came along

I wrote a song for you

And all the things you do

And it was called Yellow

So then I took my turn

Oh, what a thing to have done

And it was all yellow

Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

And you know, you know I love you so

You know I love you so

I swam across

I jumped across for you

Oh, what a thing to do

'Cause you were all yellow

I drew a line

I drew a line for you

Oh, what a thing to do

And it was all yellow

And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry

For you, I'd bleed myself dry

It's true

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine

Look at the stars

Look how they shine for you

And all the things that you do

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News