BREAKING NEWS
Semarak Konglomerat RI Rayakan Natal Harga Emas Antam Hari Ini saat Natal, Tembus Rp1 Juta per Gram Grup MNC MSIN dan KPIG Pacu Pengembangan KEK Lido, Investasi Rp30 Triliun Rekomendasi Saham Adaro (ADRO) dan Cuan Dividen Jumbo Harga Emas Hari Ini, 25 Desember 2022, Emas Antam Naik saat Natal Prediksi Harga Minyak Dunia pada 2023, dari JP Morgan hingga Citi Persoalan di RI! Apa Itu Stunting, Penyebab, Pencegahan dan Dampaknya Tok! Kuota Impor Bahan Baku Gula Rafinasi 2023 Naik 10 Persen Profil Santara Mardigu Wowiek, Equity Crowdfunding yang Disanksi OJK
Cari berita
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube
Bisnis.com

Konten Premium
Bisnis Plus bisnismuda Koran Bisnis Indonesia tokotbisnis Epaper Bisnis Indonesia Konten Interaktif Bisnis Indonesia Group Bisnis Grafik bisnis tv
LIFESTYLE
  1. Home
  2. Life&style
  3. Selebritas

Mariah Carey dapat Rp46,5 Miliar Setiap Natal, Karena Lagu All I Want for Christmast is You

Karena kepopuleran lagu All I Want for Christmast is You, Mariah Carey mendapatkan uang sebesar Rp46,5 miliar setiap tahun.
Mia Chitra Dinisari
Mia Chitra Dinisari - Bisnis.com 25 Desember 2022  |  12:45 WIB
Mariah Carey dapat Rp46,5 Miliar Setiap Natal, Karena Lagu All I Want for Christmast is You
Mariah Carey mengenakan cincin pertunangan seharga US13 juta - news.com.au
Bagikan

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Salah satu lagu natal yang populer dan everlasting sampai saat ini adalah All I Want for Christmast is You yang dinyanyikan oleh diva dunia, Mariah Carey

Lagu yang ikonik itu masih sering diputar hingga saat ini, atau hampir tiga dekade setelah pertama kali dirilis.

Lagu klasik Natal 1994 yang sangat populer itu, menjadi sumber pendapatan yang menggiurkan bagi Carey setiap tahun, sebagian besar karena royalti yang harus dia terima.

Baca Juga : Mariah Carey Digugat Gara-gara Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You

Sebuah laporan dari New York Post memperkirakan bahwa dia menghasilkan sekitar US$3 juta setiap tahun dari lagu tersebut. Pada tahun 2021 diklaim bahwa Carey telah meraup lebih dari US$60 juta dari 'All I Want For Christmas is You' dan dia terus mendapat untung dari lagu tersebut.

Dia juga menikmati sejumlah ikatan sponsor berkat lagunya. Pada tahun 2021, untuk menandai peringatan 25 tahun album Natalnya, Carey membintangi iklan pesta keripik Walkers.

Berikut lirik lagu All I Want for Christmast is You

Baca Juga : Lagu Natal All I Want for Christmas is You Mariah Carey Pecahkan Rekor di Spotify

I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
Yeah
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need (and I)
Don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree
I don't need to hang my stocking there upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy with a toy on Christmas Day
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow (and I)
I'm just gonna keep on waiting underneath the mistletoe
I won't make a list and send it to the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won't even stay awake to hear those magic reindeer click
'Cause I just want you here tonight
Holding on to me so tight
What more can I do?
Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
Oh-oh, all the lights are shining so brightly everywhere (so brightly, baby)
And the sound of children's laughter fills the air (oh, oh, yeah)
And everyone is singing (oh, yeah)
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need? (Yeah, oh)
Won't you please bring my baby to me?
Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas
This is all I'm asking for
I just wanna see my baby standing right outside my door
Oh, I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby
All I want (I want) for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

Simak Video Pilihan di Bawah Ini :

Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini, di sini :

mariah carey lagu karya cipta lagu Natal dan Tahun Baru natal
Editor : Mia Chitra Dinisari
Bagikan
Konten Premium
Saham Adaro (ADRO) terbilang masih menarik seiring dengan prospek pertumbuhan kinerja dan pembagian dividen. JIBI/Bisnis/Nurul Hidayat

Rekomendasi Saham Adaro (ADRO) dan Cuan D ...
Presiden Sukarno sedang menyampaikan sambutan dalam sidang pleno kedua Komite Nasional Indonesia Pusat (KNIP) pada 25 Maret 1946 di Solo./Arsip Nasional Republik Indonesia (ANRI).

Solo 'Wild West'! Revolusi dan Konflik Mo ...
Kepadatan kendaraan di GT Cikampek Utama 2, Jumat (6/5/2022) / Jasa Marga

Mengukur Laju Cuan Jasa Marga saat Moment ...
Lihat lainnya

Bergabung dan dapatkan analisis informasi ekonomi dan bisnis melalui email Anda.

Artikel Terkait



Berita Lainnya

Berita Terkini

Berita Lainnya   loadmore

Terpopuler

Banner E-paper
back to top To top