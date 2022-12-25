Mariah Carey dapat Rp46,5 Miliar Setiap Natal, Karena Lagu All I Want for Christmast is You











Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Salah satu lagu natal yang populer dan everlasting sampai saat ini adalah All I Want for Christmast is You yang dinyanyikan oleh diva dunia, Mariah Carey

Lagu yang ikonik itu masih sering diputar hingga saat ini, atau hampir tiga dekade setelah pertama kali dirilis.

Lagu klasik Natal 1994 yang sangat populer itu, menjadi sumber pendapatan yang menggiurkan bagi Carey setiap tahun, sebagian besar karena royalti yang harus dia terima.

Sebuah laporan dari New York Post memperkirakan bahwa dia menghasilkan sekitar US$3 juta setiap tahun dari lagu tersebut. Pada tahun 2021 diklaim bahwa Carey telah meraup lebih dari US$60 juta dari 'All I Want For Christmas is You' dan dia terus mendapat untung dari lagu tersebut.

Dia juga menikmati sejumlah ikatan sponsor berkat lagunya. Pada tahun 2021, untuk menandai peringatan 25 tahun album Natalnya, Carey membintangi iklan pesta keripik Walkers.

Berikut lirik lagu All I Want for Christmast is You

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

Yeah

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need (and I)

Don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking there upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won't make me happy with a toy on Christmas Day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas

I won't even wish for snow (and I)

I'm just gonna keep on waiting underneath the mistletoe

I won't make a list and send it to the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won't even stay awake to hear those magic reindeer click

'Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do?

Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh-oh, all the lights are shining so brightly everywhere (so brightly, baby)

And the sound of children's laughter fills the air (oh, oh, yeah)

And everyone is singing (oh, yeah)

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need? (Yeah, oh)

Won't you please bring my baby to me?

Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas

This is all I'm asking for

I just wanna see my baby standing right outside my door

Oh, I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby

All I want (I want) for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby

