Coldplay Paradise Lirik Beserta Chordnya

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Lagu Coldplay Paradise lirik merupakan suatu karya dari Coldplay yang dirilis pada tahun 12 September 2011 untuk albumnya yang berjudul Mylo Xyloto. Coldplay sendiri merupakan sebuah band asal inggris yang mengadopsi aliran musik bergenre pop rock dalam karyanya.

Sebelum merilis lagu paradise, Coldplay juga dikenal dengan karya-karyanya seperti lagu Us Against The World dan Hurts Like Heaven, yang dimana juga menjadi bagian lagu dari album Mylo Xyloto. Makna dari lagu paradise ini menceritakan tentang melarikan diri ke alam mimpi dari kerasnya dunia yang sudah menindas mereka baik secara batin maupun fisik.

Lirik Lagu Coldplay - Paradise

When she was just a girl she expected the world

(Ketika dia masih seorang gadis, Dia mengharapkan dunia)



But it flew away from her reach

(Tapi itu terbang jauh dari jangkauannya)



So she ran away in her sleep

(Jadi dia lari dalam tidurnya, dan bermimpi)



Dreamed of para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise



Every time she closed her eyes

(Setiap kali dia menutup matanya)



When she was just a girl she expected the world

(Ketika dia masih seorang gadis, Dia mengharapkan dunia)



But it flew away from her reach

(Tapi itu terbang jauh dari jangkauannya)



And the bullets catch in her teeth

(Dan peluru tersangkut di giginya)



Life goes on, it gets so heavy

(Hidup terus berjalan, itu menjadi sangat berat)



The wheel breaks the butterfly

(Roda mematahkan kupu-kupu)



Every tear a waterfall

(Setiap air mata, air terjun)



In the night the stormy night she'll close her eyes

(Di malam hari, malam badai, dia menutup matanya)



In the night the stormy night away she'd fly

(Di malam hari, malam badai, jauh dia akan terbang)



Dream of para-para-paradise

(Dan mimpi para-para-surga)



Para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

She'd dream of para-para-paradise

(Dia memimpikan para-para-surga)



Para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

Sing, la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la

And so lying underneath those stormy skies

(Dan berbaring di bawah langit yang penuh badai itu)



She'd say, "oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

I know the sun must set to rise"

(Dia berkata, “Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, aku tahu matahari pasti akan terbit”)



This could be para-para-paradise

(Ini bisa menjadi para-para-surga)



Para-para-paradise

This could be para-para-paradise

(Oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh)

This could be para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

This could be para-para-paradise

Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh, oh

This could be para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

This could be para-para-paradise

(Oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh)

This could be para, be paradise

Para-paradise

Para-paradise

This could be para, be paradise

Para-paradise

Para-paradise

Chord Gitar Coldplay - Paradise

[Verse]

Am G

When she was just a girl

Em D

She expected the world

Am G

But it flew away from her reach

Em D

So she ran away in her sleep

Am C

And dreamed of para-para-paradise

[Chorus]

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

Para-para-paradise

G D

Every time she closed her eyes

[Instrumental]

Am G Em D

Am G Em D

[Verse]

Am G

When she was just a girl

Em D

She expected the world

Am G

But it flew away from her reach

Em D

And the bullets catch in her teeth

C G

Life goes on and gets so heavy

G D

Wheel breaks all the butterflies (lyrics?)

C G

Every tear a waterfall

C G D

In the night the stormy night she close her eyes

C G D

In the night the stormy night away she flies

Am C

And dream of para-para-paradise

[Chorus]

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

Para-para-paradise

G D

Oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohh ohh

Am C

Para-para-paradise

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

Para-para-paradise

G D

Oh oh oh oh ohhh oh oh oh

[Instrumental]

C D Em G

C D Em G

C D Em G

[Bridge]

C G D

So lying underneath those stormy skies

C G D

She said oh I know the sun will set tonight

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

[Chorus]

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

G D

oh oh ohhh oh ohhhhh oh oh oh

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

G D

oh oh oh oh ohhhhh oh oh oh

[Solo]

Am C G D

Am C G D

[Chorus]

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

G D

oh oh oh oh ohhhh oh oh oh

[Outro]

C D D Em C# Em



Itulah coldplay paradise lirik beserta chordnya yang mungkin belum kamu ketahui.

