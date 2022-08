Bocoran Knives Out 2: Pembunuhan di Pesta, Rilis Akhir 2023 di Netflix

Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson & Dave Bautista star in Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—coming to select theaters on a date to be announced and globally on Netflix Dec. 23! ???????? pic.twitter.com/H1kh0T6pOL