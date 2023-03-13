Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Piala Oscar 2023

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Pemenang piala oscar atau Academy Awards ke-95, telah diumumkan hari ini.
Jimmy Kimmel kembali menjadi pembawa acara Oscar untuk ketiga kalinya, dengan upacara yang disiarkan langsung dari Teater Dolby di Los Angeles.
Genre-defying "Everything Everywhere All at Once," ditulis bersama dan disutradarai bersama oleh Daniel Scheinert dan Daniel Kwan, hadir dengan nominasi terbanyak, merebut banyak piala oscar.
Aktor terbaik diraih oleh Brendan Fraser dalam filmnya The Whale. Dan best Actress direbut Michelle Yeoh berkat aktingnya di "Everything Everywhere All at Once".
Sedangkan Ke Huy Quan, dengan film Everything Everywhere All at Once" merebut piala Best supporting actress
dan Jamie Lee Curtis, dengan film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" sebagai best supporting actor.
Daftar lengkap pemenang dan nominasi Piala Oscar 2023:
Best picture
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best actor
- Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
Best actress
- Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best director
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best supporting actor
- Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best supporting actress
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
International film
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)
Best animated feature
- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
Original screenplay
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Adapted screenplay
- "Women Talking"
Visual effects
- "Avatar: The Way of Water"
Original score
- Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"
Original song
- "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"
Documentary feature
- "Navalny"
Documentary short subject
- "The Elephant Whisperers"
Cinematography
- James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"
Costume design
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Animated short
- "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"
Live action short
- "An Irish Goodbye" — Winner
Film editing
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Sound
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
Production design
- "All Quiet on the Western Front"
Makeup and hairstyling
- "The Whale" — Winner
