Daftar Lengkap Pemenang TikTok Awards Korea 2024, Pertama Kali Digelar

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - 'TikTok Awards Korea' yang pertama diadakan pada tanggal 15 November KST di Grand Peace Palace di dalam Universitas Kyunghee, Seoul.

Pada hari itu, TikTok memberikan penghargaan kepada pembuat dan konten TikTok yang paling disukai oleh masyarakat Korea dalam satu tahun terakhir.

Dilansir dari allkpop, sekitar 250 kreator dan artis TikTok menghadiri acara yang dipandu oleh Eric Nam dan anggota UNIS Jin Hyeonju.

Artis K-Pop yang tampil di acara tersebut antara lain aespa, FIFTY FIFTY, Kep1er, UNIS, 8TURN, dan We Are The Night.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang TikTok Awards Korea

Artist of the Year: aespa

Creator of the Year: Jeon Unni (@jeon_unni_)

Trend of the Year: We Are The Night (@bandwearethenight)

Video of the Year: YCN (@ycn_videographer)

Best Viral Song: ILLIT

Popularity Award: FIFTY FIFTY

Best Performance: Kep1er

Best Entertainment Production: CJ ENM (*For 'Queen of Tears' surpassing 13 billion views on TikTok)

New Rising Star: 8TURN, UNIS

Best Partnership: MEDICUBE

Best Ambassador: HADA (@hada.kr)

Best Comedy: Needmorecash (@needmorecash_vdbh)

Lifestyle Content of the Year: Cookim (@_cookim_)

Best Chemistry: HYEDA (@yourhyeda) & Goroket (@hea_dli_)

Social Impact of the Year: Jin and Hattie (@jinandhattie)

Rising Creator: Luluboi (@luluboi)