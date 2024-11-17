Konten Premium
Warga mengakses aplikasi Tiktok di Jakarta, Rabu (13/12/2023). Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani
Entertainment

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang TikTok Awards Korea 2024, Pertama Kali Digelar

Mia Chitra Dinisari
Mia Chitra Dinisari
 Minggu, 17 November 2024 - 09:13
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - 'TikTok Awards Korea' yang pertama diadakan pada tanggal 15 November KST di Grand Peace Palace di dalam Universitas Kyunghee, Seoul.

Pada hari itu, TikTok memberikan penghargaan kepada pembuat dan konten TikTok yang paling disukai oleh masyarakat Korea dalam satu tahun terakhir.

Dilansir dari allkpop, sekitar 250 kreator dan artis TikTok menghadiri acara yang dipandu oleh Eric Nam dan anggota UNIS Jin Hyeonju.

Baca Juga WHO Gandeng TikTok Edukasi Kesehatan Mental di Media Sosial

Artis K-Pop yang tampil di acara tersebut antara lain aespa, FIFTY FIFTY, Kep1er, UNIS, 8TURN, dan We Are The Night.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang TikTok Awards Korea

Artist of the Year: aespa

Creator of the Year: Jeon Unni (@jeon_unni_)

Baca Juga Menkomdigi Sebut TikTok hingga X Jadi Sarang Judi Online

Trend of the Year: We Are The Night (@bandwearethenight)

Video of the Year: YCN (@ycn_videographer)

Best Viral Song: ILLIT

Baca Juga Pembatasan Akses TikTok Cs, Langkah Jitu Lindungi Anak dari Jerat Judi Online?

Popularity Award: FIFTY FIFTY

Best Performance: Kep1er

Best Entertainment Production: CJ ENM (*For 'Queen of Tears' surpassing 13 billion views on TikTok)

New Rising Star: 8TURN, UNIS

Best Partnership: MEDICUBE

Best Ambassador: HADA (@hada.kr)

Best Comedy: Needmorecash (@needmorecash_vdbh)

Lifestyle Content of the Year: Cookim (@_cookim_)

Best Chemistry: HYEDA (@yourhyeda) & Goroket (@hea_dli_)

Social Impact of the Year: Jin and Hattie (@jinandhattie)

Rising Creator: Luluboi (@luluboi)

