LIFESTYLE
  1. Home
  2. Life&style
  3. Relationship

Contek 20 Kata Kata Cinta dalam Bahasa Inggris, Dijamin Bikin Pasangan Baper

Simak 20 kata-kata cinta Bahasa Inggris yang bisa menjadi referensi sehingga bisa membuat pasangan semakin sayang.
Nuraini
Nuraini - Bisnis.com 08 Agustus 2022  |  20:15 WIB
20 Kata Kata Cinta Bahasa Inggris Dijamin Buat Pasangan Baper (pexels)

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Kata kata cinta Bahasa Inggris menjadi salah satu cara untuk kamu bisa mengungkapkan perasaan kepada pasangan. Kata-kata cinta dalam Bahasa Inggris cenderung terdengar lebih romantis dan tak biasa. 

Mengungkapkan perasaan cinta kepada pasangan dengan kata-kata bahasa inggris akan membuat pasangan baper dan meleleh. Ide ini bisa dikatakan ampuh untuk membuat hati pasangan kamu berbunga-bunga.

Baca Juga : Kumpulan Kata Kata Cinta Tulus dan Menyentuh Hati untuk Pasangan

Lalu, kata kata cinta Bahasa Inggris seperti apa yang cocok diutarakan kepada pasangan? Berikut contohnya khusus untuk kamu.

Referensi Kata Kata Cinta Bahasa Inggris

  1. "Love is just a word. But you bring it definition" - Eminem
  2. "Loving someone is like caring for a garden, love it too much or too little and it dies, but love it just right and it will live forever."- Pawel Czerwinski
  3. "The love and relationship are all about understanding each other and overlooking the different matters, as well as mistakes." - Debby Hudson
  4. "The love, kindnesses, and value we have given authentically to others will be our remaining treasures at the end of life." - Nicola Fioravanti
  5. "Falling in love is like jumping off a really tall building. Your brain tells you it is not a good idea, but your heart tells you." - Kelly Sikema
  6. “Beauty is not in the face; beauty is a light in the heart”. - Khalil Gibran
  7. "Love involves a peculiar unfathomable combination of understanding and misunderstanding." - John Jenings
  8. "Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead." - Alex Block
  9. "The 'look of love' not only communicates our feeling of love for someone but also reflects our instinct to do whatever it takes to make that person happy."- Pawel Czerwinski
  10. "Love means patience, kindness, and being happy when you witness the happiness of others."- Debby Hudson
  11. "There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment."- Akshar Dave
  12. "If you have it, Love, you don’t need to have anything else, and if you don’t have it, it doesn’t matter much what else you have."- Brittney Burnett
  13. "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds."- Jen Theodore
  14. "You’re never wrong if you love and help people."- Alex Block
  15. "Love will wrap each moment warm around it And wear a gentle smile upon its face." - Nicola Fioravanti
  16. "Love must be learned, and learned again and again; there is no end to it." - John Jennings
  17. "Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is growing up." - Brittney Burnett
  18. "Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know. She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home." – Perfect/Ed Sheeran
  19. "When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace." - Jimi Hendrix
  20. "I know of no greater happiness than to be with you all the time, without interruption, without end." - Franz Kafka

Itulah 20 kata kata cinta Bahasa Inggris yang bisa kamu ungkapkan kepada pasangan. Dengan mengutarakan perasaan lewat kata-kata manis, maka hubungan menjadi semakin hangat.

Simak Video Pilihan di Bawah Ini :

Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini, di sini :

kata-kata Kata-kata Cinta Ucapan cinta Kata-kata Bucin
Editor : Mia Chitra Dinisari
