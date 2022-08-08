Kata Kata Cinta dalam Bahasa Inggris, Dijamin Bikin Pasangan Baper

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Kata kata cinta Bahasa Inggris menjadi salah satu cara untuk kamu bisa mengungkapkan perasaan kepada pasangan. Kata-kata cinta dalam Bahasa Inggris cenderung terdengar lebih romantis dan tak biasa.
Mengungkapkan perasaan cinta kepada pasangan dengan kata-kata bahasa inggris akan membuat pasangan baper dan meleleh. Ide ini bisa dikatakan ampuh untuk membuat hati pasangan kamu berbunga-bunga.
Lalu, kata kata cinta Bahasa Inggris seperti apa yang cocok diutarakan kepada pasangan? Berikut contohnya khusus untuk kamu.
Referensi Kata Kata Cinta Bahasa Inggris
- "Love is just a word. But you bring it definition" - Eminem
- "Loving someone is like caring for a garden, love it too much or too little and it dies, but love it just right and it will live forever."- Pawel Czerwinski
- "The love and relationship are all about understanding each other and overlooking the different matters, as well as mistakes." - Debby Hudson
- "The love, kindnesses, and value we have given authentically to others will be our remaining treasures at the end of life." - Nicola Fioravanti
- "Falling in love is like jumping off a really tall building. Your brain tells you it is not a good idea, but your heart tells you." - Kelly Sikema
- “Beauty is not in the face; beauty is a light in the heart”. - Khalil Gibran
- "Love involves a peculiar unfathomable combination of understanding and misunderstanding." - John Jenings
- "Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead." - Alex Block
- "The 'look of love' not only communicates our feeling of love for someone but also reflects our instinct to do whatever it takes to make that person happy."- Pawel Czerwinski
- "Love means patience, kindness, and being happy when you witness the happiness of others."- Debby Hudson
- "There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment."- Akshar Dave
- "If you have it, Love, you don’t need to have anything else, and if you don’t have it, it doesn’t matter much what else you have."- Brittney Burnett
- "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds."- Jen Theodore
- "You’re never wrong if you love and help people."- Alex Block
- "Love will wrap each moment warm around it And wear a gentle smile upon its face." - Nicola Fioravanti
- "Love must be learned, and learned again and again; there is no end to it." - John Jennings
- "Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is growing up." - Brittney Burnett
- "Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know. She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home." – Perfect/Ed Sheeran
- "When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace." - Jimi Hendrix
- "I know of no greater happiness than to be with you all the time, without interruption, without end." - Franz Kafka
Itulah 20 kata kata cinta Bahasa Inggris yang bisa kamu ungkapkan kepada pasangan. Dengan mengutarakan perasaan lewat kata-kata manis, maka hubungan menjadi semakin hangat.
