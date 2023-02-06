Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2023, Beyonce Borong Piala Terbanyak











Bisnis.com, JAKARTA- Penghargaan grammy awards 2023 telah digelar dan pemenang sudah diumumkan.

Beyoncé meraih Grammy terbanyak dari artis mana pun. Dia adalah nominasi teratas untuk Penghargaan Grammy tahunan ke-65, dengan semua kecuali satu dari sembilan anggukannya datang untuk album dance-heavy "Renaissance."

Sekitar selusin dari 91 Grammy dibagikan pada acara preshow di Los Angeles sebelum upacara utama di Crypto.com Arena pada Minggu malam.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang grammy awards 2023

Album of the year



Harry Styles - Harry’s House – WINNER



Best new artist

Samara Joy – WINNER

Record of the year

Lizzo - About Damn Time – WINNER

Song of the year

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That – WINNER

Best pop solo performance

Adele - Easy on Me – WINNER

Best dance/electronic album

Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER

Best rap album

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER

Best musica urbana album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER

Best pop duo/group performance

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER

Best country album

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER

Best pop vocal album

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul – WINNER

Best global music performance

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe – WINNER

Best country solo performance

Willie Nelson - Live Forever – WINNER

Best R&B performance

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs – WINNER

Best rap performance

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Best metal performance

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules – WINNER

Best rock performance

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses – WINNER

Best rock album

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER

Best alternative music album

Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER

Best traditional R&B performance

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER

Best progressive R&B album

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER

Best R&B album

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER

Best rap song

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Best comedy album



Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER

Best folk album

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER

Best country song

Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – WINNER

