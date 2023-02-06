Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2023, Beyonce Borong Piala Terbanyak

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA- Penghargaan grammy awards 2023 telah digelar dan pemenang sudah diumumkan.
Beyoncé meraih Grammy terbanyak dari artis mana pun. Dia adalah nominasi teratas untuk Penghargaan Grammy tahunan ke-65, dengan semua kecuali satu dari sembilan anggukannya datang untuk album dance-heavy "Renaissance."
Sekitar selusin dari 91 Grammy dibagikan pada acara preshow di Los Angeles sebelum upacara utama di Crypto.com Arena pada Minggu malam.
|Baca Juga : Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Grammy Awards 2023
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang grammy awards 2023
Album of the year
Harry Styles - Harry’s House – WINNER
Best new artist
Samara Joy – WINNER
Record of the year
Lizzo - About Damn Time – WINNER
Song of the year
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That – WINNER
Best pop solo performance
Adele - Easy on Me – WINNER
Best dance/electronic album
Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER
Best rap album
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER
Best musica urbana album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER
Best pop duo/group performance
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER
Best country album
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER
Best R&B song
Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER
Best pop vocal album
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
Best dance/electronic recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul – WINNER
Best global music performance
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe – WINNER
Best country solo performance
Willie Nelson - Live Forever – WINNER
Best R&B performance
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs – WINNER
Best rap performance
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
Best metal performance
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules – WINNER
Best rock performance
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses – WINNER
Best rock album
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER
Best alternative music album
Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER
Best traditional R&B performance
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER
Best progressive R&B album
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER
Best R&B album
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER
Best rap song
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER
Best folk album
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER
Best country song
Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – WINNER
