Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2025, Kendrick Lamar Borong Piala

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Pengumuman pemenang grammy awards 2025 telah digelar sejak pagi tadi waktu Indonesia.

Daftar nama pemenang di antaranya adalah Beyonce dan Kendrick Lamar.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2025

Album of the year



Beyoncé : Cowboy Carter - WINNER

Song of the year: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Record of the year : Kendrick Lamar

Best pop duo/group performance:

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Best Latin pop album: Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best new artist : Chappell Roan –

Best country album: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Best pop vocal album: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet –

Best rap album: Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Best pop solo performance: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best dance/electronic music album: Charli xcx – Brat –

Best rock performance: The Beatles – Now and Then



Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best alternative music album: St Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman –

Best country duo/group performance

: Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted

Best melodic rap performance: Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM

Best dance pop recording:

Charli xcx – Von Dutch – WINNER

Best dance/electronic recording: Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender –

Best R&B performance : Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)

Best traditional R&B performance: Lucky Daye – That’s You – WINNER

Best comedy album:

Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer –

Best R&B song: SZA – Saturn

Best progressive R&B album: Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You dan Knxwledge) – Why Lawd?

Best R&B album: Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Best folk album: Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland

Best música urbana album: Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan

Best metal performance: Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Best African music performance: Tems – Love Me JeJe

Best rock song: St Vincent – Broken Man

Best rock album: The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Best alternative music performance: St Vincent – Flea –

Best global music album: Orchestra – Alkebulan II

Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording: Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Best country song: Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Best song written for visual media:

Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano): Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol 1

Songwriter of the year, non-classical: Amy Allen – WINNER

Producer of the year, non-classical: Daniel Nigro – WINNER

Best musical theater album: Hell’s Kitchen







































