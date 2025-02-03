Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2025, Kendrick Lamar Borong Piala

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Pengumuman pemenang grammy awards 2025 telah digelar sejak pagi tadi waktu Indonesia.
Daftar nama pemenang di antaranya adalah Beyonce dan Kendrick Lamar.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2025
Album of the year
Beyoncé : Cowboy Carter - WINNER
Song of the year: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Record of the year : Kendrick Lamar
Best pop duo/group performance:
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Best Latin pop album: Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best new artist : Chappell Roan –
Best country album: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Best pop vocal album: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet –
Best rap album: Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
Best pop solo performance: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best dance/electronic music album: Charli xcx – Brat –
Best rock performance: The Beatles – Now and Then
Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best alternative music album: St Vincent – All Born Screaming
Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman –
Best country duo/group performance
: Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted
Best melodic rap performance: Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM
Best dance pop recording:
Charli xcx – Von Dutch – WINNER
Best dance/electronic recording: Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender –
Best R&B performance : Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)
Best traditional R&B performance: Lucky Daye – That’s You – WINNER
Best comedy album:
Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer –
Best R&B song: SZA – Saturn
Best progressive R&B album: Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You dan Knxwledge) – Why Lawd?
Best R&B album: Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Best folk album: Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland
Best música urbana album: Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan
Best metal performance: Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Best African music performance: Tems – Love Me JeJe
Best rock song: St Vincent – Broken Man
Best rock album: The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Best alternative music performance: St Vincent – Flea –
Best global music album: Orchestra – Alkebulan II
Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording: Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Best country song: Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Best song written for visual media:
Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano): Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol 1
Songwriter of the year, non-classical: Amy Allen – WINNER
Producer of the year, non-classical: Daniel Nigro – WINNER
Best musical theater album: Hell’s Kitchen
