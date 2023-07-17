Coldplay - Viva La Vida Lirik dan Chordnya

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Viva La Vida merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh grup band rock asal Inggris, Coldplay.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 25 Mei 2008 lalu dan hingga saat ini masih menjadi salah satu lagu populer yang tidak lekang oleh waktu.

Lagu Viva La Vida merupakan single kedua dari album yang bertajuk Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends. Untuk itu kamu perlu mengetahui coldplay Viva La Vida lirik.

Banyak orang yang bertanya-tanya apa makna dari lagu Viva La Vida ini. Ternyata nama Viva La Vida ini adalah frasa bahasa Spanyol yang artinya ‘jalani kehidupan. Nama ini diambil Coldplay dari salah satu lukisan karya seniman Meksiko, Frida Kahlo.

Lirik Coldplay - Viva La Vida dan Terjemahan

I used to rule the world

(Dulu kukuasai dunia)

Seas would rise when I gave the word

(Lautan kan naik bila kuperintahkan)



Now in the morning, I sleep alone

(Kini di pagi hari kusapu sendiri)



Sweep the streets I used to own

(Kusapu jalanan yang dulu kukuasai)



I used to roll the dice

(Dulu aku sering berjudi)



Feel the fear in my enemy's eyes

(Merasakan ketakutan di mata musuhku)



Listen as the crowd would sing

(Mendengarkan saat orang-orang bernyanyi)



Now the old king is dead, long live the king

(Kini sang raja tua sudah meninggal, hidup raja)



One minute, I held the key

(Kupegang kunci satu menit)



Next the walls were closed on me

(Selanjutnya dinding-dinding menutupku)



And I discovered that my castles stand

(Dan kudapati istanaku berdiri)



Upon pillars of salt and pillars of sand

(Di atas tiang garam dan tiang pasir)



I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

(Kudengar bel Yerusalem berdentang)



Roman Cavalry choirs are singing

(Koor kavaleri Romawi bernyanyi)



Be my mirror, my sword and shield

(Jadilah cerminku, pedangku dan tamengku)



My missionaries in a foreign field

(Misionari di medan tak dikenal)



For some reason, I can't explain

(Karena beberapa alasan tak bisa kujelaskan)



Once you'd gone, there was never, never an honest word

(Begitu kau pergi tak pernah ada, tak pernah ada kata jujur)



And that was when I ruled the world

(Dan saat itulah kukuasai dunia)



It was the wicked and wild wind

(Ini angin jahat dan liar)



Blew down the doors to let me in

(Membuka pintu tuk biarkanku masuk)



Shattered windows and the sound of drums

(Porak-porandakan jendela dan suara genderang)



People couldn't believe what I'd become

(Orang tak percaya jadinya diriku kini)



Revolutionaries wait

(Para revolusioner menunggu)



For my head on a silver plate

(Kepalaku memakai di pelat perak)



Just a puppet on a lonely string

(Hanya boneka di tali tipis)



Oh, who would ever want to be king?

(Oh siapa yang ingin jadi raja?)



I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

(Kudengar bel Yerusalem berdentang)



Roman Calvary choirs are singing

(Koor kavaleri Romawi bernyanyi)



Be my mirror, my sword and shield

(Jadilah cerminku, pedangku dan tamengku)



My missionaries in a foreign field

(Misionari di medan tak dikenal)



For some reason, I can't explain

I know Saint Peter won't call my name

(Aku tahu Saint Peter takkan memanggil namaku)



Never an honest word

(Tak pernah ada kata jujur)



But that was when I ruled the world

(Tapi saat itulah kukuasai dunia)

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

(Kudengar bel Yerusalem berdentang)



Roman Calvary choirs are singing

(Koor kavaleri Romawi bernyanyi)



Be my mirror, my sword and shield

(Jadilah cerminku, pedangku dan tamengku)



My missionaries in a foreign field

(Misionari di medan tak dikenal)



For some reason I can't explain

I know Saint Peter won't call my name

(Aku tahu Saint Peter takkan memanggil namaku)



Never an honest word

(Tak pernah ada kata jujur)



But that was when I ruled the world

(Tapi saat itulah kukuasai dunia)

Chord Gitar Viva La Vida - Coldplay



[Intro]

C D G Em x2

[Verse 1]

Em C D

I used to rule the world

G Em

Seas would rise when I gave the word

C D

Now in the morning I sleep alone

G Em

Sweep the streets I used to own

[Interlude]

C D G Em x2

[Verse 2]

Em C D

I used to roll the dice

G Em

Feel the fear in my enemy’s eyes

C D

Listen as the crowd would sing:

G Em

“Now the old king is dead! Long live the king!”

Em C D

One minute I held the key

G Em

Next the walls were closed on me

C D

And I discovered that my castles stand

G Em

Upon pillars of salt and pillars of sand

[Chorus]

C D

I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

G Em

Roman Cavalry choirs are singing

C D

Be my mirror, my sword, and shield

G Em

My missionaries in a foreign field

C D

For some reason I can’t explain

G Em C D

Once you go there was never, never an honest word

Bm Em

That was when I ruled the world

[Interlude]

C D G Em x2



[Verse 3]

Em C D

It was the wicked and wild wind

G Em

Blew down the doors to let me in.

C D

Shattered windows and the sound of drums

G Em

People couldn’t believe what I’d become

Em C D

Revolutionaries wait

G Em

For my head on a silver plate

C D

Just a puppet on a lonely string

G Em

Oh who would ever want to be king?

[Chorus]

[Interlude]

C Em x3

D x2

C D G Em x2

(Ohhhhh Ohhh Ohhh)

[Chorus]

[Outro]

C D Bm Em

Oooooh Oooooh Oooooh x2

Itulah Coldplay Viva La Vida lirik yang mungkin belum kamu ketahui.

