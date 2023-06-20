Konten Premium
Lirik lagu coldplay the scientist
Entertainment

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Coldplay the Scientist

Hana Fathina
Hana Fathina
 Selasa, 20 Juni 2023 - 10:07
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Coldplay akan mengadakan konser di Indonesia yang bertemakan Music of the Spheres pada tanggal 15 November 2023 mendatang.

Band asal Inggris ini memiliki banyak sekali lagu popular yang sering didengarkan oleh pecinta musik seluruh dunia, salah satunya adalah ‘The Scientist’.

Kamu juga harus mengetahui lirik lagu Coldplay The Scientist agar bisa menyanyikan bersama di konser Coldplay nanti. 

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2002 melalui album yang bertajuk A Rush of Blood the Head bergenrekan rock dan pop. Kamu bisa langsung menyimak lagu the Scientist ini yang bisa kamu nyanyikan dengan iringan instrumental. 

Lirik lagu Coldplay The Scientist - Coldplay

Come up to meet you, tell you I'm sorry

(Datang tuk temuimu, bilang padamu aku menyesal)

You don't know how lovely you are

(Kau tak tahu betapa cantiknya dirimu)


I had to find you, tell you I need you

(Aku harus bertemu denganmu, mengatakan aku memerlukanmu)


Tell you I set you apart

(Dan bilang padamu aku memilihmu)


Tell me your secrets and ask me your questions

(Katakan rahasiamu, dan tanyakan pertanyaan untukku)


Oh, let's go back to the start

(Oh, ayo mulai dari awal lagi)


Running in circles, coming up tails

(Berlari dalam lingkaran, mengejar ekor)


Heads on a science apart

(Kepala terpisah dalam ilmu pengetahuan)

Nobody said it was easy

(Tak ada yang bilang itu mudah)


It's such a shame for us to part

(Oh, sungguh memalukan jika kita berpisah)


Nobody said it was easy

(Tak ada yang bilang itu mudah)


No one ever said it would be this hard

(Tak seorangpun yang bilang itu akan sesulit ini)


Oh, take me back to the start

(Oh, bawa aku kembali ke awal)


I was just guessing at numbers and figures

(Aku hanya menerka-nerka jumlah dan angka)


Pulling the puzzles apart

(Memecah belah teka-teki)


Questions of science, science and progress

(Pertanyaan dari ilmu pengetahuan, ilmu pengetahuan dan kemajuan)


Do not speak as loud as my heart

(Jangan berbicara sekeras suara hatiku)


But tell me you love me, come back and haunt me

(Jadi bilang kalau kau mencintaiku, kembalilah dan hantui aku)


Oh and I rush to the start

(Oh, dan aku bergegas ke awal lagi)


Running in circles, chasing our tails

(Berlari di lingkaran, mengejar ekor)


Coming back as we are

(Kembali sebagai diri kita)


Nobody said it was easy

(Tak ada yang bilang itu mudah)


Oh, it's such a shame for us to part

(Oh, sungguh memalukan jika kita berpisah)


Nobody said it was easy

(Tak ada yang bilang itu mudah)


No one ever said it would be so hard

(Tak seorangpun yang bilang itu akan sesulit ini)


I'm going back to the start

(Oh, bawa aku kembali ke awal)

Chord Gitar Coldplay The Scientist - Coldplay

[Intro]

Am7  F  C  C/B  x2

 

[Verse I]

Am7         F                   C

 Come up to meet you, tell you I'm sorry

                    C/B            Am7

You don't know how lovely you are

           F                   C

I had to find you, tell you I need you

           C/B            Am7

Tell you I set you apart

             F                        C

Tell me your secrets, and ask me your questions

            C/B                 Am7

Oh, let's go back to the start

           F                   C

Running in circles, coming up tails

           C/B

Heads on a science apart

 

[Chorus]

F                        C

  Nobody said it was easy

              C/B

It's such a shame for us to part

F                        C

  Nobody said it was easy

            C/B           C6       G

No one ever said it would be this hard

                          C

Oh, take me back to the start

 

[Interlude]

(C)  F  C  C

Am7  F  C  C/B

 

[Verse II]

Am7         F                       C

 I was just guessing at numbers and figures

            C              Am7

Pulling the puzzles apart

             F                    C

Questions of science, science and progress

                C                 Am7

Do not speak as loud as my heart

            F                      C

Tell me you love me, come back and haunt me

          C           C/B    Am7

Oh, and I rush to the start

           F                    C

Running in circles, chasing our tails

       C          C/B

Coming back as we are

 

[Chorus]

F                        C

  Nobody said it was easy

                  C/B

Oh, it's such a shame for us to part

F                        C

  Nobody said it was easy

            C/B              C6   G

No one ever said it would be so hard

                        C

I'm going back to the start

 

[Solo]

(C)  F  C  C

Am7  F  C  C

 

[Ending]

Am7 F  C  C

Ah-Oooohh...

Am7 F  C  C

Ah-Oooohh...

Am7 F  C  C/B

Ah-Oooohh...

Am7 F  C

Ah-Oooohh...

Itulah chord gitar dan lirik lagu the scientist yang mungkin belum kamu ketahui.

Penulis : Hana Fathina
