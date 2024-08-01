Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Taylor Swift menggelar konser Eras Tour di Amerika Serikat. Dok. Instagram Taylor Swift
Entertainment

Lagu August Taylor Swift, Kisah Sepasang Anak Manusia Memendam Cinta

Novita Sari Simamora
Novita Sari Simamora
 Kamis, 1 Agustus 2024 - 20:41
Bagikan

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Memasuki bulan Agustus, lagu August Taylor Swift kembali bergema pada bulan ini.

Lagu August bercerita tentang seorang perempuan bernama Augustine yang bertemu dengan seorang pria pada saat liburan musim panas. Kemudian, benih cinta pun tumbuh di hati Augustine.

Sayangnya, Augustine mengetahui bahwa pria yang disukai telah memiliki kekasih. Lagu August mengisahkan tentang hancurnya hati dua orang anak manusia yang tidak bisa saling memiliki.

Baca Juga : Perempuan Terkaya Dunia di Bawah 40 Tahun, dari Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, sampai Katy Perry

Kemudian, sepasang anak manusia yang sempat saling jatuh cinta, harus saling melupakan. Sebab. Lagu August ini menggambarkan bahwa pria dan perempuan yang saling jatuh hati tidak bisa saling memiliki.

Simak Lirik Lagu August, Taylor Swift

Salt air, and the rust on your door

I never needed anything more

Whispers of "Are you sure?"

"Never have I ever before"


But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine


Your back beneath the sun

Wishin' I could write my name on it

Will you call when you're back at school?

I remember thinkin' I had you


But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine


Back when we were still changin' for the better

Wanting was enough

For me, it was enough

To live for the hope of it all

Cancel plans just in case you'd call

And say, "Meet me behind the mall"

So much for summer love and saying "us"

'Cause you weren't mine to lose

You weren't mine to lose, no


But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine

'Cause you were never mine, never mine


But do you remember?

Remember when I pulled up and said, "Get in the car"

And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?

Back when I was livin' for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all

"Meet me behind the mall"


Remember when I pulled up and said, "Get in the car"

And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?

Back when I was livin' for the hope of it all (for the hope of it all)


For the hope of it all

For the hope of it all

(For the hope of it all)

(For the hope of it all)

Bagikan

Tags :

Konten Premium
Login

Nikmati Konten Premium Untuk Informasi Yang Lebih Dalam

Revisi untuk Gudang Garam (GGRM) Setelah Laba Anjlok
Premium

Revisi untuk Gudang Garam (GGRM) Setelah Laba Anjlok

Tekanan Likuiditas Bayangi Bank-Bank Milik Negara
Premium

Tekanan Likuiditas Bayangi Bank-Bank Milik Negara

Wanti-wanti Kinerja Indofood CBP (ICBP) untuk Sisa 2024
Premium

Wanti-wanti Kinerja Indofood CBP (ICBP) untuk Sisa 2024

Lihat Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Jokowi Ungkit Konser Coldplay Hingga Swifties Indonesia ke Singapura
Jasa & Niaga

Jokowi Ungkit Konser Coldplay Hingga Swifties Indonesia ke Singapura

1 bulan yang lalu
Tak Cuma Singapura, Konser Taylor Swift juga Dongkrak Ekonomi Eropa
Ekonomi Global

Tak Cuma Singapura, Konser Taylor Swift juga Dongkrak Ekonomi Eropa

2 bulan yang lalu
Opini : Gelombang Asia, Memperbarui Lanskap Hiburan Dunia
Entertainment

Opini : Gelombang Asia, Memperbarui Lanskap Hiburan Dunia

2 bulan yang lalu

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terkini

Lagu August Taylor Swift, Kisah Sepasang Anak Manusia Memendam Cinta
Entertainment

Lagu August Taylor Swift, Kisah Sepasang Anak Manusia Memendam Cinta

2 jam yang lalu
Simak 8 Tips Menghindari Pencurian ketika Liburan ke Luar Negeri
Info Travel

Simak 8 Tips Menghindari Pencurian ketika Liburan ke Luar Negeri

2 jam yang lalu
Pemerintah Larang Diskon dan Promosi Susu Formula di PP Kesehatan, Dukung ASI Eksklusif
Health

Pemerintah Larang Diskon dan Promosi Susu Formula di PP Kesehatan, Dukung ASI Eksklusif

4 jam yang lalu
Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Ketahui Risiko Sedot Lemak, Jangan Asal Pilih Dokter Kecantikan

2

Manfaat Konsumsi Probiotik, Bakteri Baik yang Bisa Cegah Stunting!

3

Film Longlegs Sukses Jadi Film Horor Indie Terlaris dalam 10 Tahun Terakhir, Raup US$70 Juta

4

Gaji Robert Downey Jr di MCU Disinyalir Naik, Bisa Tembus Rp2 Triliun?

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Top 10 Negara Paling Banyak Dikunjungi di Dunia 2024
Info Travel

Top 10 Negara Paling Banyak Dikunjungi di Dunia 2024

Daftar Negara Paling Banyak Rilis Golden Visa
Info Travel

Daftar Negara Paling Banyak Rilis Golden Visa

7 Gunung Berapi Paling Aktif di Dunia
Info Travel

7 Gunung Berapi Paling Aktif di Dunia

Bos Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Mundur Usai Produknya Diduga Sebabkan 80 Orang Meninggal Dunia
Health

Bos Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Mundur Usai Produknya Diduga Sebabkan 80 Orang Meninggal Dunia

Mengenal "Shoulder Season", Waktu Terbaik untuk Pergi Berlibur
Info Travel

Mengenal "Shoulder Season", Waktu Terbaik untuk Pergi Berlibur

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro