Lagu August Taylor Swift, Kisah Sepasang Anak Manusia Memendam Cinta

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Memasuki bulan Agustus, lagu August Taylor Swift kembali bergema pada bulan ini.

Lagu August bercerita tentang seorang perempuan bernama Augustine yang bertemu dengan seorang pria pada saat liburan musim panas. Kemudian, benih cinta pun tumbuh di hati Augustine.

Sayangnya, Augustine mengetahui bahwa pria yang disukai telah memiliki kekasih. Lagu August mengisahkan tentang hancurnya hati dua orang anak manusia yang tidak bisa saling memiliki.

Kemudian, sepasang anak manusia yang sempat saling jatuh cinta, harus saling melupakan. Sebab. Lagu August ini menggambarkan bahwa pria dan perempuan yang saling jatuh hati tidak bisa saling memiliki.

Simak Lirik Lagu August, Taylor Swift

Salt air, and the rust on your door

I never needed anything more

Whispers of "Are you sure?"

"Never have I ever before"



But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine



Your back beneath the sun

Wishin' I could write my name on it

Will you call when you're back at school?

I remember thinkin' I had you



But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine



Back when we were still changin' for the better

Wanting was enough

For me, it was enough

To live for the hope of it all

Cancel plans just in case you'd call

And say, "Meet me behind the mall"

So much for summer love and saying "us"

'Cause you weren't mine to lose

You weren't mine to lose, no



But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine

'Cause you were never mine, never mine



But do you remember?

Remember when I pulled up and said, "Get in the car"

And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?

Back when I was livin' for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all

"Meet me behind the mall"



Remember when I pulled up and said, "Get in the car"

And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?

Back when I was livin' for the hope of it all (for the hope of it all)



For the hope of it all

For the hope of it all

(For the hope of it all)

(For the hope of it all)