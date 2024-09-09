Konten Premium
Ini Link Resmi Beli Tiket Konser Musik Maroon 5

Novita Sari Simamora
 Senin, 9 September 2024 - 14:50
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Konser musik Maroon 5 akan berlangsung di Jakarta pada  1 Februari 2025. Grup band musik ini juga terkenal dengan lagu berjudul Girls Likes You.

Lokasi konser Maroon 5 berada di Venue Jakarta International Stadium (JIS). Penjualan tiket Maroon akan berlangsung pada 25 September 2024.

Maroon 5 adalah band pop rock asal Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, yang terbentuk pada tahun 1994 dengan nama awal Kara's Flowers. Vokalisnya adalah Adam Levine, gitar diisi oleh Jesse Carmichael dan James Valentine, drum diisi oleh Matt Flynn, dan keyboard oleh PJ. Morton. 

Pembelian tiket hanya bisa dilakukan melalui www.maroon5sin.com yang menjadi situs resminya. Harga tiket yang dijual bervariasi, dari mulai Rp 1,4 juta hingga Rp 6 juta.

Harga tiket konser musik Maroon 5
Harga tiket konser musik Maroon 5

Adapun album Maroon yang sukses da baru-baru ini ramai di media sosial dan sering dipakai di Tiktok dan Instagram yakni  "Sugar" dan "Girls Like You" masing-masing menduduki nomor dua dan satu di tangga lagu Hot 100. 

Berikut Album Studio Maroon 5

1. Songs About Jane (2002)

2. It Won't Be Soon Before Long (2007)

3. Hands All Over (2010)

4. Overexposed (2012)

5. V (2014)

6. Red Pill Blues (2017)

7. Jordi (2021)

Konser musik Maroon 5 di Indonesia
Konser musik Maroon 5 di Indonesia

Jangan lupa hapal lirik lagu Girls Like You:

