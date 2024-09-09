Ini Link Resmi Beli Tiket Konser Musik Maroon 5

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Konser musik Maroon 5 akan berlangsung di Jakarta pada 1 Februari 2025. Grup band musik ini juga terkenal dengan lagu berjudul Girls Likes You.
Lokasi konser Maroon 5 berada di Venue Jakarta International Stadium (JIS). Penjualan tiket Maroon akan berlangsung pada 25 September 2024.
Maroon 5 adalah band pop rock asal Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, yang terbentuk pada tahun 1994 dengan nama awal Kara's Flowers. Vokalisnya adalah Adam Levine, gitar diisi oleh Jesse Carmichael dan James Valentine, drum diisi oleh Matt Flynn, dan keyboard oleh PJ. Morton.
Pembelian tiket hanya bisa dilakukan melalui www.maroon5sin.com yang menjadi situs resminya. Harga tiket yang dijual bervariasi, dari mulai Rp 1,4 juta hingga Rp 6 juta.
Adapun album Maroon yang sukses da baru-baru ini ramai di media sosial dan sering dipakai di Tiktok dan Instagram yakni "Sugar" dan "Girls Like You" masing-masing menduduki nomor dua dan satu di tangga lagu Hot 100.
Berikut Album Studio Maroon 5
1. Songs About Jane (2002)
2. It Won't Be Soon Before Long (2007)
3. Hands All Over (2010)
4. Overexposed (2012)
5. V (2014)
6. Red Pill Blues (2017)
7. Jordi (2021)
Jangan lupa hapal lirik lagu Girls Like You:
Spent 24 hours, I need more hours with you
You spent the weekend getting even, ooh
We spent the late nights making things right between us
But now it's all good, babe
Roll that back wood, babe
And play me close
'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me
'Til sun down when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too
What I want when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you
I spent last night on the last flight to you (ey ya)
Took a whole day up trying to get way up, ooh
We spent the daylight trying to make things right between us
But now it's all good, babe
Roll that back wood, babe
And play me close, yeah
'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me
'Til sun down when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too
What I want when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
I need a girl like you
Maybe it's 6:45
Maybe I'm barely alive
Maybe you've taken my shit for the last time, yeah
Maybe I know that I'm drunk
Maybe I know you're the one
Maybe you thinking it's better if you drive
Oh, 'cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me
'Til sun down when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah
'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me
'Til sun down when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too
What I want when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you