Viral Parodi Lagu 'Torn' Virus Corona Undang Gelak Tawa

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Jagat linimasa Twitter diramaikan oleh lagu Torn yang dinyanyikan oleh Natalie Imbruglia dengan lirik yang diubah menjadi lirik yang berkaitan dengan virus corona.

Penggalan video seorang wanita berambut panjang menyanyikan sedang bernyanyi diposting oleh akun @aMrazing viral mendapatkan ribuan retweet dan ribuan likes.

Kebanyakan warganet mengapresiasi wanita ini karena sudah membuat candaan, sehingga suasana tegang akibat virus corona ini mencair.

Dilansir dari goodthingsguy.com, komedian Kathy Makattack memberikan senyuman kepada orang orang yang stres karena virus corona. Tinggal di Hong Kong, dia menghadapi kesulitan mencari masker dan hand sanitizer serta berhati-hati memegang sesuatu menggunakan tangannya.

Dia menampilkan lagu parodi ini pada acara amal di Australia untuk mengumpulkan uang sebagai bantuan untuk kebakaran hutan.

Simak liriknya:

So I’m kind of scared of being here

There’s lots of talking, lots of singing

Without protective gear

So all your germs are in the air

Back during SARS, I was just a child

Didn’t seem to know, seem to care

‘Bout the virus running wild

But now I’m freaking out alright

I sterilise, I sanitise

My hands are always frickin’ dry

There’s just so many things

That I can’t touch, I’m torn

How do I use the lift?

How do I get the door?

I hold onto my bags,

‘Cause all the germs fall on the floor

And when I get the train

I’ll stand using my core

Because I don’t know who the hell has touched that pole before

I need to hybernate

I wanna go back home

So when I finally went out on the street

After days of being at home

And hiding in my sheets

But then I start to worry ’cause

There’s nothing left at the grocery store

I can’t find Bok Choy no more

There’s just white people things

Like pasta, cheese and corn

Where the hells the rice?

Why’s it three times the price?

And when I ask the staff, let’s say she wasn’t very nice

There’s dust in my eye

But if I touch it, I might die

I think the only way to get it out is if I start to cry

I need to hibernate

I need to go back home… home

I sterilise, I sanitise

My hands are always frickin’ dry

There’s just so many things

That I can’t touch, I’m torn

How do I use the lift?

How do I get the door?

I hold onto my bags,

‘Cause all the germs fall on the floor

And when I get the train

I’ll stand using my core

Because I don’t know who the hell has touched that pole before

I need to hybernate

I wanna go back home

Where the hells the rice?

Where the hells the meat?

There’s panic in the air

‘Cause there’s no toilet rolls no more

We need a little faith

We’ll get through this Hong Kong

Kathy mengakhiri lagu ini dengan tak sengaja menyentuh microphonenya dan langsung menggunakan hand sanitizer. Lucu ya?

Ada saldo Go-Pay sebesar 50 ribu untuk Sobat Bisnis dengan isi di sini!