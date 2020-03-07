Viral Parodi Lagu 'Torn' Virus Corona Undang Gelak Tawa

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Jagat linimasa Twitter diramaikan oleh lagu Torn yang dinyanyikan oleh Natalie Imbruglia dengan lirik yang diubah menjadi lirik yang berkaitan dengan virus corona.
Penggalan video seorang wanita berambut panjang menyanyikan sedang bernyanyi diposting oleh akun @aMrazing viral mendapatkan ribuan retweet dan ribuan likes.
Kebanyakan warganet mengapresiasi wanita ini karena sudah membuat candaan, sehingga suasana tegang akibat virus corona ini mencair.
Dilansir dari goodthingsguy.com, komedian Kathy Makattack memberikan senyuman kepada orang orang yang stres karena virus corona. Tinggal di Hong Kong, dia menghadapi kesulitan mencari masker dan hand sanitizer serta berhati-hati memegang sesuatu menggunakan tangannya.
Dia menampilkan lagu parodi ini pada acara amal di Australia untuk mengumpulkan uang sebagai bantuan untuk kebakaran hutan.
Anj ~~~~~~~ pic.twitter.com/egVDPgWj8h— Alexander Thian (@aMrazing) March 6, 2020
Simak liriknya:
So I’m kind of scared of being here
There’s lots of talking, lots of singing
Without protective gear
So all your germs are in the air
Back during SARS, I was just a child
Didn’t seem to know, seem to care
‘Bout the virus running wild
But now I’m freaking out alright
I sterilise, I sanitise
My hands are always frickin’ dry
There’s just so many things
That I can’t touch, I’m torn
How do I use the lift?
How do I get the door?
I hold onto my bags,
‘Cause all the germs fall on the floor
And when I get the train
I’ll stand using my core
Because I don’t know who the hell has touched that pole before
I need to hybernate
I wanna go back home
So when I finally went out on the street
After days of being at home
And hiding in my sheets
But then I start to worry ’cause
There’s nothing left at the grocery store
I can’t find Bok Choy no more
There’s just white people things
Like pasta, cheese and corn
Where the hells the rice?
Why’s it three times the price?
And when I ask the staff, let’s say she wasn’t very nice
There’s dust in my eye
But if I touch it, I might die
I think the only way to get it out is if I start to cry
I need to hibernate
I need to go back home… home
I sterilise, I sanitise
My hands are always frickin’ dry
There’s just so many things
That I can’t touch, I’m torn
How do I use the lift?
How do I get the door?
I hold onto my bags,
‘Cause all the germs fall on the floor
And when I get the train
I’ll stand using my core
Because I don’t know who the hell has touched that pole before
I need to hybernate
I wanna go back home
Where the hells the rice?
Where the hells the meat?
There’s panic in the air
‘Cause there’s no toilet rolls no more
We need a little faith
We’ll get through this Hong Kong
Kathy mengakhiri lagu ini dengan tak sengaja menyentuh microphonenya dan langsung menggunakan hand sanitizer. Lucu ya?
