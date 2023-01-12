Rhoma Irama Nyanyi Lagu Butter BTS, Ini Liriknya











Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Rhoma Irama yang dikenal sebagai raja dangdut, kini tampil berbeda di atas panggung dengan menyanyikan lagu Butter BTS.

Aksi Rhoma Irama di atas panggung langsung disambut meriah penonton. Para penonton juga mengikuti lagu Butter yang dibawakannya.

Saat di panggung, Rhoma mengatakan bahwa dia ingin menyapa generasi milenial dan menyanyikan lagu yang sesuai dengan perkembangan jaman. "Saya ingin menyapa milenial, agar ada keakbraban," tuturnya dikutip dari Youtube Indosiar, Kamis (12/1/2023).

Simak lirik lagu Butter BTS yang dinyanyikan oleh Rhoma Irama:

Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover

Gon' pop like trouble breaking into your heart like that, ooh

Cool shade, stunner, yeah, I owe it all to my mother, uh

Hot like summer, yeah, I'm making you sweat like that (break it down!)



Ooh, when I look in the mirror

I'll melt your heart into two

I got that superstar glow, so

Ooh (do the boogie, like)



A side step, right-left, to my beat

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Side step, right-left, to my beat

Get it, let it roll



Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other

Don't need no Usher to remind me you got it bad

Ain't no other that can sweep you up like a robber

Straight up, I (got ya)

Making you fall like that (break it down)



Ooh, when I look in the mirror

I'll melt your heart into two

I got that superstar glow, so

Ooh (do the boogie, like)



Side step, right-left, to my beat

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

A side step, right-left, to my beat



Get it, let it roll

Get it, let it roll

Get it, let it roll



Ice on my wrist, I'm the nice guy

Got the right body and the right mind

Rolling up the party, got the right vibe

Smooth like (butter), hate us (love us)

Fresh boy, pull up and we lay low

All the players get moving when the bass low

Got ARMY right behind us when we say so

Let's go

Side step, right-left, to my beat (right-left, to my beat)

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

You know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap (you know that talk is cheap)

Side step, right-left, to my beat

Get it, let it roll



Smooth like (butter), cool shade (stunner)

And you know we don't stop

Hot like (summer), ain't no (bummer)

You'll be like, "Oh my God"

We gon' make you rock, and you say (yeah)

We gon' make you bounce, and you say (yeah)

Hotter, sweeter, cooler, butter!

Get it, let it roll

