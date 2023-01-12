BREAKING NEWS
Gangguan Sistem Notam, Ribuan Penerbangan di AS Batal Pengelola Alfamidi (MIDI) Siapkan Aksi Korporasi Stock Split dan Rights Issue Provident (PALM) Akuisisi Saham Mega Manunggal (MMLP) Rp620 Miliar 151 Emiten Masuk Daftar Pemantauan Khusus BEI, Ada Emiten Bakrie LIVE : Emas spot naik US$1.887 (12:11 WIB)
Cari berita
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube
Bisnis.com

Konten Premium
Bisnis Plus bisnismuda Koran Bisnis Indonesia tokotbisnis Epaper Bisnis Indonesia Konten Interaktif Bisnis Indonesia Group Bisnis Grafik bisnis tv
LIFESTYLE
  1. Home
  2. Life&style
  3. Entertainment

Rhoma Irama Nyanyi Lagu Butter BTS, Ini Liriknya

Sang Raja Dangdut, Rhoma Irama mengikuti tren perkembangan musik dengan menyanyikan lagu Butter BTS.
Novita Sari Simamora
Novita Sari Simamora - Bisnis.com 12 Januari 2023  |  11:11 WIB
Rhoma Irama Nyanyi Lagu Butter BTS, Ini Liriknya
Rhoma Irama nyanyi Butter BTS - tangkapan layar
Bagikan

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Rhoma Irama yang dikenal sebagai raja dangdut, kini tampil berbeda di atas panggung dengan menyanyikan lagu Butter BTS.

Aksi Rhoma Irama di atas panggung langsung disambut meriah penonton. Para penonton juga mengikuti lagu Butter yang dibawakannya.

Saat di panggung, Rhoma mengatakan bahwa dia ingin menyapa generasi milenial dan menyanyikan lagu yang sesuai dengan perkembangan jaman. "Saya ingin menyapa milenial, agar ada keakbraban," tuturnya dikutip dari Youtube Indosiar, Kamis (12/1/2023).

Simak lirik lagu Butter BTS yang dinyanyikan oleh Rhoma Irama:

Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover
Gon' pop like trouble breaking into your heart like that, ooh
Cool shade, stunner, yeah, I owe it all to my mother, uh
Hot like summer, yeah, I'm making you sweat like that (break it down!)


Ooh, when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow, so
Ooh (do the boogie, like)


A side step, right-left, to my beat
High like the moon, rock with me, baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step, right-left, to my beat
Get it, let it roll


Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other
Don't need no Usher to remind me you got it bad
Ain't no other that can sweep you up like a robber
Straight up, I (got ya)
Making you fall like that (break it down)


Ooh, when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow, so
Ooh (do the boogie, like)


Side step, right-left, to my beat
High like the moon, rock with me, baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
A side step, right-left, to my beat

Baca Juga : BTS, Blackpink, dan Rahasia Sukses KPop di Kancah Internasional


Get it, let it roll
Get it, let it roll
Get it, let it roll


Ice on my wrist, I'm the nice guy
Got the right body and the right mind
Rolling up the party, got the right vibe
Smooth like (butter), hate us (love us)
Fresh boy, pull up and we lay low
All the players get moving when the bass low
Got ARMY right behind us when we say so
Let's go
Side step, right-left, to my beat (right-left, to my beat)
High like the moon, rock with me, baby
You know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap (you know that talk is cheap)
Side step, right-left, to my beat
Get it, let it roll


Smooth like (butter), cool shade (stunner)
And you know we don't stop
Hot like (summer), ain't no (bummer)
You'll be like, "Oh my God"
We gon' make you rock, and you say (yeah)
We gon' make you bounce, and you say (yeah)
Hotter, sweeter, cooler, butter!
Get it, let it roll

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

Simak Video Pilihan di Bawah Ini :

Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini, di sini :

rhoma irama bts musik lagu
Editor : Novita Sari Simamora
Bagikan
Konten Premium
Meneropong Sentimen yang Mempengaruhi IHSG dan IPO di 2023 (Bisnis/Nurul Hidayat)

Meneropong Sentimen yang Mempengaruhi IHS ...
Pedagang melayani pembeli ayam potong di Pasar Inpres Lhokseumawe, Aceh, Senin (12/4/2021). Permintaan ayam potong pada hari perayaan tradisi Meugang di daerah itu melonjak hingga 100 persen dari hari sebelumnya sehingga mendorong kenaikan harga dari Rp22 ribu per kilogram naik menjadi Rp37 ribu per kilogram atau rata-rata dijual Rp75 ribu per ekor./ANTARA FOTO-Rahmad

Kokok Nyaring Emiten Unggas JPFA, CPIN dk ...
Alat berat membersihkan area penimbunan batu bara./ Bloomberg - Nicolo Filippo Rosso

Barisan Investor Kakap Selamatkan Saham BUMI
Lihat lainnya

Bergabung dan dapatkan analisis informasi ekonomi dan bisnis melalui email Anda.

Artikel Terkait



Berita Lainnya

Berita Terkini

Berita Lainnya   loadmore

Terpopuler

Banner E-paper
back to top To top