Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Coldplay - Yellow

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Yellow merupakan judul lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh grup musik asal Britania Raya yaitu Coldplay. Lagu yang berdurasi 4 menit 26 detik ini merupakan lagu kelima dalam album yang bertajuk ‘Parachutes’ yang dirilis pada 10 Juli 2000. Kamu juga perlu mengetahui lirik lagu Coldplay Yellow ini.

Coldplay berencana menggelar konser di Jakarta pada November mendatang. Presale tiket sudah dibuka sejak 17 mei hingga 19 Mei 2023. Bagi penggemar yang berhasil mendapat tiket Coldplay, sebelum datang ke konser ada baiknya untuk menghafal lirik lagu Coldplay, agar saat konser bisa menyanyi bersama idola.

Lirik Lagu Coldplay - Yellow

Look at the stars

Look how they shine for you

Baca Juga Chord dan Lirik Lagu Fix You - Coldplay

And everything you do

Yeah, they were all yellow

I came along

Baca Juga Coldplay Konser 4 Hari di Singapura, Sandiaga Siapkan Paket Wisata Batam

I wrote a song for you

(Lihatlah bintang-bintang, lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu

Dan semua yang kamu lakukan

Baca Juga Konser Coldplay: Singapura jadi Magnet Bisnis Pertunjukan

Ya, semuanya berwarna kuning

Aku datang, aku menulis lagu untukmu)

And all the things you do

And it was called Yellow

So then I took my turn

Oh, what a thing to have done

(Dan semua hal yang kamu lakukan

Dan itu disebut “Kuning”

Jadi aku mengambil giliranku

Oh, apa yang harus dilakukan)



And it was all yellow

Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

And you know, you know I love you so

You know I love you so

(Dan semuanya berwarna kuning

(Aah) Kulitmu, oh, ya, kulit dan tulangmu

(Ooh) Berubah menjadi sesuatu yang indah

(Aah) Kamu tahu, kamu tahu aku sangat mencintaimu)



I swam across

I jumped across for you

Oh, what a thing to do

'Cause you were all yellow

(Kamu tahu aku begitu mencintaimu

Aku berenang menyeberang, aku melompat untukmu

Oh, apa yang harus dilakukan

Karena kamu semua kuning)



I drew a line

I drew a line for you

Oh, what a thing to do

And it was all yellow

And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

(Aku menggambar garis, aku menggambar garis untuk kamu

Oh, apa yang harus dilakukan

Dan semuanya berwarna kuning

(Aah) Kulitmu, oh, ya, kulit dan tulangmu)



Turn into something beautiful

And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry

For you, I'd bleed myself dry

It's true

Look how they shine for you

((Ooh) Berubah menjadi sesuatu yang indah

(Aah) Dan kamu tahu, untukmu, aku akan mengeringkan diriku sendiri

Untukmu, aku akan mengeringkan diriku sendiri

Memang benar, lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu)



Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine

(Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu

Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar

Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu

Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu)



Look at the stars

Look how they shine for you

And all the things that you do

(Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar

Lihatlah bintang-bintang

Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu

Dan semua hal yang kamu lakukan)

Chord Gitar Coldplay - Yellow

[Intro]

G D C G

[Verse 1]

G

Look at the stars

D

Look how they shine for you

C

And everything you do,

Yeah, they were all yellow.

G

I came along,

D

I wrote a song for you

C

And all the things you do,

And it was called "Yellow."

G D

So then i took my turn,

C

Oh what a thing to have done,

G

And it was all yellow.

[Chorus 1]

C

Your Skin,

Em D

Oh yeah, your skin and bones

C Em D

Turn into something beautiful,

C Em D

You know, you know I love you so,

C

You know i love you so.

[Instrumental]

G D C G

[Verse 2]

G

I swam across,

D

I jumped across for you,

C

Oh, what a thing to do

'Cause you were all yellow.

G D

I drew a line,

D

I drew a line for you,

C

Oh, what a thing to do

G

And it was all yellow.

[Chorus 2]

C

Your Skin,

Em D

Oh yeah, your skin and bones

C Em D

Turn into something beautiful,

C

And you know,

Em D C

For you I bleed myself dry,

For you I bleed myself dry.

[Instrumental]

G D C G

[Bridge]

G D

It's true, look how they shine for you,

C

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for,

G D

Look how they shine for you,

C

Look how they shine for you,

Look how they shine.

[Outro]

G

Look at the stars,

Dm

Look how they shine for you

C

And all the things you do.

Itulah chord dan lirik lagu Coldplay Yellow dan artinya yang mungkin belum kamu ketahui.

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News