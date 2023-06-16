Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Coldplay - Yellow

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Yellow merupakan judul lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh grup musik asal Britania Raya yaitu Coldplay. Lagu yang berdurasi 4 menit 26 detik ini merupakan lagu kelima dalam album yang bertajuk ‘Parachutes’ yang dirilis pada 10 Juli 2000. Kamu juga perlu mengetahui lirik lagu Coldplay Yellow ini.
Coldplay berencana menggelar konser di Jakarta pada November mendatang. Presale tiket sudah dibuka sejak 17 mei hingga 19 Mei 2023. Bagi penggemar yang berhasil mendapat tiket Coldplay, sebelum datang ke konser ada baiknya untuk menghafal lirik lagu Coldplay, agar saat konser bisa menyanyi bersama idola.
Lirik Lagu Coldplay - Yellow
Look at the stars
Look how they shine for you
And everything you do
Yeah, they were all yellow
I came along
I wrote a song for you
(Lihatlah bintang-bintang, lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu
Dan semua yang kamu lakukan
Ya, semuanya berwarna kuning
Aku datang, aku menulis lagu untukmu)
And all the things you do
And it was called Yellow
So then I took my turn
Oh, what a thing to have done
(Dan semua hal yang kamu lakukan
Dan itu disebut “Kuning”
Jadi aku mengambil giliranku
Oh, apa yang harus dilakukan)
And it was all yellow
Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones
Turn into something beautiful
And you know, you know I love you so
You know I love you so
(Dan semuanya berwarna kuning
(Aah) Kulitmu, oh, ya, kulit dan tulangmu
(Ooh) Berubah menjadi sesuatu yang indah
(Aah) Kamu tahu, kamu tahu aku sangat mencintaimu)
I swam across
I jumped across for you
Oh, what a thing to do
'Cause you were all yellow
(Kamu tahu aku begitu mencintaimu
Aku berenang menyeberang, aku melompat untukmu
Oh, apa yang harus dilakukan
Karena kamu semua kuning)
I drew a line
I drew a line for you
Oh, what a thing to do
And it was all yellow
And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones
(Aku menggambar garis, aku menggambar garis untuk kamu
Oh, apa yang harus dilakukan
Dan semuanya berwarna kuning
(Aah) Kulitmu, oh, ya, kulit dan tulangmu)
Turn into something beautiful
And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry
For you, I'd bleed myself dry
It's true
Look how they shine for you
((Ooh) Berubah menjadi sesuatu yang indah
(Aah) Dan kamu tahu, untukmu, aku akan mengeringkan diriku sendiri
Untukmu, aku akan mengeringkan diriku sendiri
Memang benar, lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu)
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine
(Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu
Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar
Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu
Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu)
Look at the stars
Look how they shine for you
And all the things that you do
(Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar
Lihatlah bintang-bintang
Lihat bagaimana mereka bersinar untukmu
Dan semua hal yang kamu lakukan)
Chord Gitar Coldplay - Yellow
[Intro]
G D C G
[Verse 1]
G
Look at the stars
D
Look how they shine for you
C
And everything you do,
Yeah, they were all yellow.
G
I came along,
D
I wrote a song for you
C
And all the things you do,
And it was called "Yellow."
G D
So then i took my turn,
C
Oh what a thing to have done,
G
And it was all yellow.
[Chorus 1]
C
Your Skin,
Em D
Oh yeah, your skin and bones
C Em D
Turn into something beautiful,
C Em D
You know, you know I love you so,
C
You know i love you so.
[Instrumental]
G D C G
[Verse 2]
G
I swam across,
D
I jumped across for you,
C
Oh, what a thing to do
'Cause you were all yellow.
G D
I drew a line,
D
I drew a line for you,
C
Oh, what a thing to do
G
And it was all yellow.
[Chorus 2]
C
Your Skin,
Em D
Oh yeah, your skin and bones
C Em D
Turn into something beautiful,
C
And you know,
Em D C
For you I bleed myself dry,
For you I bleed myself dry.
[Instrumental]
G D C G
[Bridge]
G D
It's true, look how they shine for you,
C
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for,
G D
Look how they shine for you,
C
Look how they shine for you,
Look how they shine.
[Outro]
G
Look at the stars,
Dm
Look how they shine for you
C
And all the things you do.
Itulah chord dan lirik lagu Coldplay Yellow dan artinya yang mungkin belum kamu ketahui.
