Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MAMA Awards 2024, Aespa Borong Piala

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) 2024 telah digelar di Dolby Theatre Hollywood pada 21 November dan Kyoawea Dome di Osaka pada 22 dan 23 November.
Dalam penghargaan itu, Aespa menerima delapan nominasi dan meraih kemenangan besar dalam kategori seperti Visa Artist of the Year, Visa Song of the Year, dan Album Visa Tahun Ini.
JENNIE menerima tujuh nominasi. Artis lainnya termasuk TAEYEON Girls' Generation, SEVENTEEN, G(I)-DLE, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, dan RIIZE juga menerima nominasi dalam berbagai kategori.
Lagu terviral 2024 yakni APT, yang dibawakan oleh Bruno Mars and ROSÉ meraih Global Sensation award.
Berikut para pemenang MAMA Awards 2024 dari berbagai kategori:
Best New Male Artist : TWS
Favourite Global Performer (Male) : RIIZE
Best New Female Artist : ILLIT
Inspiring Achievement : JY Park
Ponta Pass Global Favourite Artist: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Favourite Rising Artist: MEOVV
Olive Young K-Beauty Star in Music: Lee Young Ji
Best Male Group: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Female Group: aespa
Best Male Artist : Jimin
Best Female Artist : JENNIE
Best Dance Performance by Male Solo: Jimin - Who
Best Dance Performance by Female Solo: JENNIE - You & Me
Best Dance Performance by Male Group: TWS - Plot Twist
Best Dance Performance by Female Group: aespa - Supernova
Best Vocal Performance by Solo Artist:IU - Love Wins All
Best Vocal Performance by Group: Red Velvet - Cosmic
Best Rap & Hip-Hop Performance: ZICO and JENNIE - SPOT.
Best Band Performance: DAY6 - Welcome to the Show
Best Collaboration: ZICO and JENNIE - SPOT!
Best OST: TAEYEON - Dream from Welcome to Samdal-ri.
Best Music Video: aespa - Armageddon
Best Choreography: aespa - Supernova
Visa Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Fans’ Choice of the Year: aespa, IVE, Jimin, JENNIE, Jung Kook, and NCT DREAM
Fans’ Choice Male/Female: Jimin and JENNIE for male and female categories
Global Sensation award: Bruno Mars and ROSÉ - APT