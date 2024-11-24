Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MAMA Awards 2024, Aespa Borong Piala

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) 2024 telah digelar di Dolby Theatre Hollywood pada 21 November dan Kyoawea Dome di Osaka pada 22 dan 23 November.

Dalam penghargaan itu, Aespa menerima delapan nominasi dan meraih kemenangan besar dalam kategori seperti Visa Artist of the Year, Visa Song of the Year, dan Album Visa Tahun Ini.

JENNIE menerima tujuh nominasi. Artis lainnya termasuk TAEYEON Girls' Generation, SEVENTEEN, G(I)-DLE, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, dan RIIZE juga menerima nominasi dalam berbagai kategori.

Lagu terviral 2024 yakni APT, yang dibawakan oleh Bruno Mars and ROSÉ meraih Global Sensation award.

Berikut para pemenang MAMA Awards 2024 dari berbagai kategori:

Best New Male Artist : TWS

Favourite Global Performer (Male) : RIIZE

Best New Female Artist : ILLIT

Inspiring Achievement : JY Park

Ponta Pass Global Favourite Artist: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Favourite Rising Artist: MEOVV

Olive Young K-Beauty Star in Music: Lee Young Ji

Best Male Group: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Female Group: aespa

Best Male Artist : Jimin

Best Female Artist : JENNIE

Best Dance Performance by Male Solo: Jimin - Who

Best Dance Performance by Female Solo: JENNIE - You & Me

Best Dance Performance by Male Group: TWS - Plot Twist

Best Dance Performance by Female Group: aespa - Supernova

Best Vocal Performance by Solo Artist:IU - Love Wins All

Best Vocal Performance by Group: Red Velvet - Cosmic

Best Rap & Hip-Hop Performance: ZICO and JENNIE - SPOT.

Best Band Performance: DAY6 - Welcome to the Show

Best Collaboration: ZICO and JENNIE - SPOT!

Best OST: TAEYEON - Dream from Welcome to Samdal-ri.

Best Music Video: aespa - Armageddon

Best Choreography: aespa - Supernova

Visa Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Fans’ Choice of the Year: aespa, IVE, Jimin, JENNIE, Jung Kook, and NCT DREAM

Fans’ Choice Male/Female: Jimin and JENNIE for male and female categories

Global Sensation award: Bruno Mars and ROSÉ - APT