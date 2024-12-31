Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Pertunjukkan kembang api dan video mapping saat Gala Dinner KTT ke-43 ASEAN di Hutan Kota Plataran, Kompleks GBK, Senayan, Jakarta, Rabu (6/9/2023). ANTARA FOTO/HO/Istana Kepresidenan/Agus Suparto/pras.
Entertainment

Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru 2025 dalam Bahasa Inggris yang Anti-Mainstream

Hesti Puji Lestari
Hesti Puji Lestari
 Selasa, 31 Desember 2024 - 08:21
Bagikan

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Berikut adalah kumpulam ucapan selamat tahun baru 2025 dalam bahasa Inggris yang kekinian dan anti-mainstream.

Sebentar lagi, tahun akan berganti dari 2024 ke 2025. Tentu ada banyak cita-cita dan harapan di tahun baru mendatang.

Baca Juga 5 Ide Resep Bakar-bakar untuk Merayakan Malam Tahun Baru 2025, Sehat dan Mudah!

Buat Anda yang jauh dari kerabat atau saudara, Anda bisa turut merayakan tahun baru dengan memberi mereka ucapan selamat melalui pesan singkat.

Buat Anda yang tak mau mainstream, berikut adalah ucapan selamat tahun baru 2025 dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa Anda gunakan:

Ucapan selamat tahun baru 2025 dalam bahasa Inggris dengan kalimat pendek

  • May love and laughter fill your year!
  • Ring out the old, ring in the new!
  • Cheers to the New Year!
  • Wishing you blessings & prosperity in 2025.
  • May your 2025 be filled with joy.
  • Here's to new beginnings. Happy New Year!
  • The best is yet to come. Happy 2025!
  • Have a sparkling New Year!
  • Here's to what's to be in 2025!
  • Same time next year?
  • Sorry, I didn't get my Christmas card out on time!
  • New adventures are around the corner. Happy New Year!
  • Make way for 2025!

Ucapan selamat tahun baru 2025 dalam bahasa Inggris dengan kalimat panjang

  • May your year be filled with endless joy, new opportunities, and unforgettable memories. Happy New Year!
  • Wishing you a year of health, happiness, and success in everything you do. Cheers to 2024!
  • May the new year bring brighter days, bigger dreams, and beautiful beginnings. Happy New Year!
  • Here’s to a year of exploring, growing, and living life to the fullest. Have an amazing New Year!
  • May your heart be light, your troubles few, and your blessings abundant in 2024. Happy New Year!
  • Cheers to another year of friendship, laughter, and memories! Let’s make 2025 even more amazing together. Happy New Year!
  • Here’s to the friends who are like family. Wishing you endless joy, success, and unforgettable moments in 2025. Happy New Year, my dear friend!
  • Your friendship is my greatest treasure, and I’m so grateful to have you by my side. Let’s conquer 2025 together. Happy New Year!
  • May our adventures continue and our bond grow even stronger in 2025. Thank you for being the amazing friend you are. Happy New Year!
  • New Year, same awesome friendship! Here’s to more laughter, late-night talks, and unforgettable memories in 2025. Cheers!
Bagikan

Tags :

Konten Premium
Login

Nikmati Konten Premium Untuk Informasi Yang Lebih Dalam

Komoditas Terpanas dan Terboncos Sepanjang 2024 & Lanskap Perdagangan 2025
Premium

Komoditas Terpanas dan Terboncos Sepanjang 2024 & Lanskap Perdagangan 2025

Menanti Gebrakan IPO Saham Lebih Berkualitas pada 2025
Premium

Menanti Gebrakan IPO Saham Lebih Berkualitas pada 2025

Kisi-kisi Pemulihan Industri China dan Risikonya bagi Manufaktur RI
Premium

Kisi-kisi Pemulihan Industri China dan Risikonya bagi Manufaktur RI

Lihat Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Kala Pesan Natal Joe Biden dan Donald Trump Saling Bertolak Belakang
Internasional

Kala Pesan Natal Joe Biden dan Donald Trump Saling Bertolak Belakang

4 hari yang lalu
Pesan Menteri Agama di Natal 2024: Harapan Baru Persatuan Bangsa
Nasional

Pesan Menteri Agama di Natal 2024: Harapan Baru Persatuan Bangsa

6 hari yang lalu
Ucapan Natal 2024 dan Tahun Baru 2025 Terbaik, Simpel dan Penuh Makna
Humaniora

Ucapan Natal 2024 dan Tahun Baru 2025 Terbaik, Simpel dan Penuh Makna

1 minggu yang lalu

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terkini

Bukan Kerajaan Inggris, Siapa Keluarga Kerajaan Terkaya di Dunia?
Info Travel

Bukan Kerajaan Inggris, Siapa Keluarga Kerajaan Terkaya di Dunia?

1 jam yang lalu
'The Prosecutor', Aksi Donnie Yen Tegakkan Hukum di Garda Terdepan dan Belakang
Entertainment

'The Prosecutor', Aksi Donnie Yen Tegakkan Hukum di Garda Terdepan dan Belakang

3 jam yang lalu
Ini 15 Titik Lokasi Panggung Hiburan Malam Tahun Baru di Sudirman-Thamrin Jakarta
Entertainment

Ini 15 Titik Lokasi Panggung Hiburan Malam Tahun Baru di Sudirman-Thamrin Jakarta

4 jam yang lalu
Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru 2025 dalam Bahasa Inggris yang Anti-Mainstream

2

Bahaya, Ini 6 Bakteri yang Bisa Menempel di Sikat Gigi dan Dampaknya

3

Kenali Cara Mencegah Artritis Gout atau Asam Urat

4

Konser Dewa All Star 2.0 Diundur jadi 6 September 2025, Ini Alasannya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Bukan Kerajaan Inggris, Siapa Keluarga Kerajaan Terkaya di Dunia?
Info Travel

Bukan Kerajaan Inggris, Siapa Keluarga Kerajaan Terkaya di Dunia?

KALEIDOSKOP 2024: 10 Kasus Penyakit Berbahaya yang Renggut Nyawa
Health

KALEIDOSKOP 2024: 10 Kasus Penyakit Berbahaya yang Renggut Nyawa

KALEIDOSKOP 2024: Tren Pariwisata Bleisure dan Set-Jetting Paling Dicari
Info Travel

KALEIDOSKOP 2024: Tren Pariwisata Bleisure dan Set-Jetting Paling Dicari

KALEIDOSKOP 2024: 13 Artis Indonesia yang Meninggal Dunia
Entertainment

KALEIDOSKOP 2024: 13 Artis Indonesia yang Meninggal Dunia

Fakta Unik: Deretan Pohon Natal Termahal di Dunia, Paling Mahal Tembus Rp242 Miliar
Entertainment

Fakta Unik: Deretan Pohon Natal Termahal di Dunia, Paling Mahal Tembus Rp242 Miliar

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro