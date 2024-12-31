Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru 2025 dalam Bahasa Inggris yang Anti-Mainstream

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Berikut adalah kumpulam ucapan selamat tahun baru 2025 dalam bahasa Inggris yang kekinian dan anti-mainstream.
Sebentar lagi, tahun akan berganti dari 2024 ke 2025. Tentu ada banyak cita-cita dan harapan di tahun baru mendatang.
Buat Anda yang jauh dari kerabat atau saudara, Anda bisa turut merayakan tahun baru dengan memberi mereka ucapan selamat melalui pesan singkat.
Buat Anda yang tak mau mainstream, berikut adalah ucapan selamat tahun baru 2025 dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa Anda gunakan:
Ucapan selamat tahun baru 2025 dalam bahasa Inggris dengan kalimat pendek
- May love and laughter fill your year!
- Ring out the old, ring in the new!
- Cheers to the New Year!
- Wishing you blessings & prosperity in 2025.
- May your 2025 be filled with joy.
- Here's to new beginnings. Happy New Year!
- The best is yet to come. Happy 2025!
- Have a sparkling New Year!
- Here's to what's to be in 2025!
- Same time next year?
- Sorry, I didn't get my Christmas card out on time!
- New adventures are around the corner. Happy New Year!
- Make way for 2025!
Ucapan selamat tahun baru 2025 dalam bahasa Inggris dengan kalimat panjang
- May your year be filled with endless joy, new opportunities, and unforgettable memories. Happy New Year!
- Wishing you a year of health, happiness, and success in everything you do. Cheers to 2024!
- May the new year bring brighter days, bigger dreams, and beautiful beginnings. Happy New Year!
- Here’s to a year of exploring, growing, and living life to the fullest. Have an amazing New Year!
- May your heart be light, your troubles few, and your blessings abundant in 2024. Happy New Year!
- Cheers to another year of friendship, laughter, and memories! Let’s make 2025 even more amazing together. Happy New Year!
- Here’s to the friends who are like family. Wishing you endless joy, success, and unforgettable moments in 2025. Happy New Year, my dear friend!
- Your friendship is my greatest treasure, and I’m so grateful to have you by my side. Let’s conquer 2025 together. Happy New Year!
- May our adventures continue and our bond grow even stronger in 2025. Thank you for being the amazing friend you are. Happy New Year!
- New Year, same awesome friendship! Here’s to more laughter, late-night talks, and unforgettable memories in 2025. Cheers!