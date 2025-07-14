Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Blackpink merilis lagu Jump
Entertainment

Lirik Lagu Jump Blackpink, Kisah Tentang Semangat dalam Mengejar Mimpi

Novita Sari Simamora
Novita Sari Simamora
 Senin, 14 Juli 2025 - 17:32
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Blackpink merilis lagu berjudul Jump yang mengajak para penggemarnya untuk bersemangat dalam mengejar mimpi tanpa Lelah.

Lirik lagu Jump Blackpink menceritakan tentang kekuatan, kebebasan, dan keberanian untuk menjadi diri sendiri. Hal tersebut bisa dilihat dari lirik "I'm not that easy to tame" yang menunjukkan sikap mandiri dan tidak akan bisa dikendalikan oleh pihak manapun.

Simak lirik lagu Jump Blackpink:

[Verse 1: Rosé & Jisoo]
I'm not that easy to tame
You should see me under these lights, all my tears turn to ice
That's the sweetest escape
Every time the feeling kicks in, I might stay through the night

[Pre-Chorus: Jennie & Lisa]
Bet you get it now
Rocked that, didn't I?
착각 하지 마, 누가 누군지, woah-oh-oh
Think you're running that?
Guess we gunnin' back
You know I walk it, yeah, I talk it
눈 감고, 하나, 둘, 셋 (뛰어)

[Chorus: Jennie & Rosé]
뛰어
뛰어
뛰어
뛰어
So come up with me, I'll take you high
That Primadonna, spice up your life
You know I got that shit that you like
So come up with me, run up, uh, jump (뛰어)


[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Jisoo & Jennie]
Watch me runnin' up the place
I'm already stuntin' and my girls are on the way (뛰어)
Watch me open up the place
Wanna see you bumpin', baby, bouncin' to the bass

[Verse 2: Lisa & Jennie]
Arе you not entertained? (No)
I ain't gotta еxplain (No)
I'm with all of my sisters (Ah)
Got 'em going insane, yeah (Yeah)
You know we on a mission (Yeah)
All gas, no brakes, yeah (Woo, woo, woo)
Breaking out of the system
Breaking out of this cage, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo & Jennie]
Bet you get it now
Ate that, didn't I?
순간 잊지 마, 누가 누군지, oh-oh-oh
Think you runnin' that?
Guess we gunnin' back
You know I walk it, yeah, I talk it
눈 감고, 하나, 둘, 셋 (뛰어)

[Chorus: Jennie & Rosé]
뛰-뛰-뛰어
뛰어
뛰어
뛰어
So come up with me, I'll take you high
That Prima donna, spice up your life
You know I got that shit that you like
So come up with me, run up, uh, jump (뛰어)


[Post-Chorus: Jisoo, Lisa & Jennie]
Watch me runnin' up the place
I'm already stuntin' and my girls are on the way (뛰어)
Watch me open up the place
Wanna see you bumpin', baby, bouncin' to the bass

[Outro: Jennie]
BLACKPINK in your area
뛰어
뛰어

