Lirik Lagu Glimpse of Us dari Joji, yang Lagi Viral di Media Sosial

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Nama penyanyi Joji sedang viral di media sosial karena lagu teranyarnya yang bertajuk Glimpse of Us.
Lagu tersebut bercerita soal kisah seorang pria yang masih dihantui oleh mantan kekasihnya meskipun sudah mendapatkan pasangan yang baru.
Dalam lagu tersebut Joji menggambarkan bahwa dirinya sama sekali belum bisa melupakan sang mantan, dan bahkan selalu mengingat dan terbayang mantannya itu saat bersama kekasihnya saat ini.
Viralnya lagu tersebut membuat banyak netizen geram karena merasa hal itu tidak adil bagi kekasihnya saat ini.
Berikut beberapa komentar warganet di twitter
Dari lagu Joji (glimpse of us) aku belajar. Don't use someone to forget someone.
Glimpse of us - Joji (use someone to forget someone) It's happen to me
"Jangan mencari orang baru kalo masa lalu mu saja belum sembuh."
Joji lu bikin gue OVT aja
Joji memaksaku utk menggalau
Lagunya joji ga related ma gua, tapi enak didenger gua suka buat galau tapi ga tau galau kenapaa
gd lagu joji dikehidupan gua, lo cuma bayangan yg udh lupain and g akan bisa msk ke dunia gua lg.
so many unemployed fuckboys will be playing glimpse of you while hanging out with women and im warning you: do NOT fall for it he is not deep and emotional be like joji and RUN
mas joji gue tandain lo ya udah bikin lagu model begini
Buat tahu apa sih makna lagu tersebut, berikut lirik lagu lengkapnya:
She'd take the world off my shoulders
If it was ever hard to move
She'd turn the rain to a rainbow
When I was living in the blue
Why then, if she is so perfect
Do I still wish that it was you?
Perfect don't mean that it's working
So what can I do? (do ooh)
When you're out of sight
In my mind
'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes
And that's where I find a glimpse of us
And I try to fall for her touch
But I'm thinking of the way it was
Said I'm fine and said I moved on
I'm only here passing time in her arms
Hoping I'll find
A glimpse of us
Tell me he savors your glory
Does he laugh the way I did?
Is this a part of your story?
One that I had never lived
Maybe one day you'll feel lonely
And in his eyes, you'll get a glimpse
Maybe you'll start slipping slowly
And find me again (again)
When you're out of sight
In my mind
'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes
And that's where I find a glimpse of us
And I try to fall for her touch
But I'm thinking of the way it was
Said I'm fine and said I moved on
I'm only here passing time in her arms
Hoping I'll find
A glimpse of us
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes
And that's where I find a glimpse of us
And I try to fall for her touch
But I'm thinking of the way it was
Said I'm fine and said I moved on
I'm only here passing time in her arms
Hoping I'll find
A glimpse of us
