Lirik Lagu Glimpse of Us dari Joji, yang Lagi Viral di Media Sosial

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Nama penyanyi Joji sedang viral di media sosial karena lagu teranyarnya yang bertajuk Glimpse of Us.

Lagu tersebut bercerita soal kisah seorang pria yang masih dihantui oleh mantan kekasihnya meskipun sudah mendapatkan pasangan yang baru.

Dalam lagu tersebut Joji menggambarkan bahwa dirinya sama sekali belum bisa melupakan sang mantan, dan bahkan selalu mengingat dan terbayang mantannya itu saat bersama kekasihnya saat ini.

Baca Juga : Lirik Lagu Ibu Kita Kartini yang Bisa Diputar di Hari Ini, 21 April 2022

Viralnya lagu tersebut membuat banyak netizen geram karena merasa hal itu tidak adil bagi kekasihnya saat ini.

Berikut beberapa komentar warganet di twitter

Dari lagu Joji (glimpse of us) aku belajar. Don't use someone to forget someone.

Baca Juga : Soundtrack Lagu Serial Layangan Putus, Lirik dan Video Musiknya

Glimpse of us - Joji (use someone to forget someone) It's happen to me

"Jangan mencari orang baru kalo masa lalu mu saja belum sembuh."

Joji lu bikin gue OVT aja

Joji memaksaku utk menggalau

Lagunya joji ga related ma gua, tapi enak didenger gua suka buat galau tapi ga tau galau kenapaa

gd lagu joji dikehidupan gua, lo cuma bayangan yg udh lupain and g akan bisa msk ke dunia gua lg.

so many unemployed fuckboys will be playing glimpse of you while hanging out with women and im warning you: do NOT fall for it he is not deep and emotional be like joji and RUN

mas joji gue tandain lo ya udah bikin lagu model begini

Buat tahu apa sih makna lagu tersebut, berikut lirik lagu lengkapnya:

She'd take the world off my shoulders

If it was ever hard to move

She'd turn the rain to a rainbow

When I was living in the blue

Why then, if she is so perfect

Do I still wish that it was you?

Perfect don't mean that it's working

So what can I do? (do ooh)

When you're out of sight

In my mind

'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes

And that's where I find a glimpse of us

And I try to fall for her touch

But I'm thinking of the way it was

Said I'm fine and said I moved on

I'm only here passing time in her arms

Hoping I'll find

A glimpse of us

Tell me he savors your glory

Does he laugh the way I did?

Is this a part of your story?

One that I had never lived

Maybe one day you'll feel lonely

And in his eyes, you'll get a glimpse

Maybe you'll start slipping slowly

And find me again (again)

When you're out of sight

In my mind

'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes

And that's where I find a glimpse of us

And I try to fall for her touch

But I'm thinking of the way it was

Said I'm fine and said I moved on

I'm only here passing time in her arms

Hoping I'll find

A glimpse of us

Ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes

And that's where I find a glimpse of us

And I try to fall for her touch

But I'm thinking of the way it was

Said I'm fine and said I moved on

I'm only here passing time in her arms

Hoping I'll find

A glimpse of us

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

Simak Video Pilihan di Bawah Ini :