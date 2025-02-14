Konten Premium
Grand Candi Hotel Semarang. /Istimewa
Entertainment

Kumpulan Kata-kata Selamat Hari Valentine Romantis dalam Bahasa Inggris

Hesti Puji Lestari
 Jumat, 14 Februari 2025 - 07:17
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Di bawah ini adalah kumpulan kata-kata selamat hari Valentine dalam bahasa Inggris yang keren.

Hari Valentine diperingati setiap tanggal 14 Februari. Sebagai perayaan hari kasih sayang, Valentine kerap diisi dengan berbagai kegiatan romantis.

Salah satu cara yang bisa Anda lakukan adalah mengirim pesan romantis kepada pasangan. Jika Anda bosan mengirim ucapan dalam bahasa Indonesia, Anda bisa mencobanya dalam bahasa Inggris.

Baca Juga Kumpulan Ucapan Selamat Hari Valentine untuk Pasangan, Romantis dan Penuh Makna

Bahasa Inggris sendiri termasuk bahasa yang romantis. Ada banyak kosa kata dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa dimanfaatkan untuk mengekspresikan kasih saya.

Berikut adalah kumpulan kata-kata selamat hari Valentine dalam bahasa Inggris

  • I love you more than all the stars in the sky. Happy Valentine’s Day! 
  • With you, every day feels like Valentine’s Day. 
  • You are beautiful inside and out and I’m so lucky to be yours. 
  • You’re my forever love and I’m so grateful to have found you.
  • Be mine today, tomorrow and forever. 
  • You give my heart peace. I love you so much.
  • Happy Valentine’s Day. I couldn’t imagine my life without you by my side.

Ucapan Valentine untuk suami/pacar laki-laki

  • Happy Valentine’s Day, handsome!
  • To my husband on this Valentine’s Day, I’m yours forever.
  • Being a part of us is the best thing I’ll ever be.
  • It’s been a journey…one I’d do all over again.
  • We’ve loved each other through good times, not-so-good times and life’s joys and sorrows. I’m so thankful for that.
  • I met you. I liked you. I love you. I’m yours. 
  • Thank you for being the reason I look forward to every day.

Ucapan Valentine untuk istri/pacar perempuan

  • Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful woman I know.
  • Thank you for everything you do for our family. You make our family complete.
  • You are my best friend, my partner and my soulmate. I love you.
  • Again and again, I would choose you. Happy Valentine’s Day. 
  • You make me understand why Valentine’s Day is important. Thank you for loving me. 
  • Beautiful doesn’t begin to describe you. And lucky doesn’t begin to describe me.
  • Any day that gives me more reasons to kiss you is a great day to me.

Itulah kumpulan kata-kata selamat hari Valentine dalam bahasa Inggris yang keren.

Tags :

