Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Bisnis.com. JAKARTA - Hari ini, penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards 2022 digelar secara langsung.
MTV Video Music Awards 2022 disiarkan langsung dari Prudential Center di Newark, New Jersey.
Adapun host yang membawakan acara ini yakni Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, dan Jack Harlow.
Sedangkan artis yang akan tampil terdiri dari Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, BLACKPINK, and Panic! at the Disco.
Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi dan pemenang dalam penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards 2022.
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award :
Nicki Minaj
Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Push Performance of the Year
Seventeen, Rock with you
Album of the Year
Harry's House, Harry Styles
Best Long Form Video
All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby"
Video of The Year
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Best New Artist
Dove Cameron
Best Pop
Harry Styles – "As It Was"
Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj (featuring Lil Baby) – "Do We Have a Problem?"
Group of the Year
BTS
Song of the Summer
Jack Harlow – "First Class"
Best Alternative
Måneskin – "I Wanna Be Your Slave" WINNER
Best RB
The Weeknd – "Out of Time"
Best K-Pop
Lisa – "Lalisa"
Best Rock
Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer"
Best Latin
Anitta – "Envolver"
Video for Good
Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink the Virtual (PUBG) WINNER
Best Director
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records
Best Art Director
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records
Best Visual Effect
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records
Best Choreography
Doja Cat – "Woman" (Choreographer: "Fullout Cortland" [Cortland Brown])
Best Editing
Rosalía – "Saoko" (Editors: Valentin Petit and Jon Echeveste)
Best Cinematography
Harry Styles – "As It Was" (Director of Photography: Nikita Kuzmenko)
