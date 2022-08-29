BREAKING NEWS
LIFESTYLE
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi dan pemenang dalam penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards 2022. 
Mia Chitra Dinisari
Mia Chitra Dinisari - Bisnis.com 29 Agustus 2022  |  08:03 WIB
MTV Video Music Awards 2022
Bisnis.com. JAKARTA - Hari ini, penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards 2022 digelar secara langsung.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 disiarkan langsung dari Prudential Center di Newark, New Jersey.

Adapun host yang membawakan acara ini yakni Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, dan Jack Harlow.

Baca Juga : Blackpink dan PUBG Menangkan Best Metaverse Performance di MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Sedangkan artis yang akan tampil terdiri dari Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, BLACKPINK, and Panic! at the Disco.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi dan pemenang dalam penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards 2022. 

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award :

Nicki Minaj

Global Icon Award

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Baca Juga : Daftar Lengkap Nominasi MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Push Performance of the Year 

Seventeen, Rock with you

Album of the Year

Harry's House, Harry Styles

Best Long Form Video 

All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift

Baca Juga : Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" 

Video of The Year

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Best New Artist

Dove Cameron

Best Pop

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj (featuring Lil Baby) – "Do We Have a Problem?"

Group of the Year

BTS

Song of the Summer

Jack Harlow – "First Class"

Best Alternative

Måneskin – "I Wanna Be Your Slave" WINNER

Best RB

The Weeknd – "Out of Time"

Best K-Pop

Lisa –  "Lalisa"

Best Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer"

Best Latin

Anitta – "Envolver"

Video for Good

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual (PUBG) WINNER

Best Director

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records

Best Art Director

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records

Best Visual  Effect

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records

Best Choreography

Doja Cat – "Woman" (Choreographer: "Fullout Cortland" [Cortland Brown])

Best Editing

Rosalía – "Saoko" (Editors: Valentin Petit and Jon Echeveste)

Best Cinematography

Harry Styles – "As It Was" (Director of Photography: Nikita Kuzmenko)

MTV Video Music Awards mtv MTV Movie Awards mtv indonesia
Editor : Mia Chitra Dinisari
