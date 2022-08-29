Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MTV Video Music Awards 2022











Bisnis.com. JAKARTA - Hari ini, penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards 2022 digelar secara langsung.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 disiarkan langsung dari Prudential Center di Newark, New Jersey.

Adapun host yang membawakan acara ini yakni Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, dan Jack Harlow.

Sedangkan artis yang akan tampil terdiri dari Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, BLACKPINK, and Panic! at the Disco.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi dan pemenang dalam penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards 2022.

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award :

Nicki Minaj

Global Icon Award

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Push Performance of the Year

Seventeen, Rock with you

Album of the Year

Harry's House, Harry Styles

Best Long Form Video

All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby"

Video of The Year

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Best New Artist

Dove Cameron

Best Pop

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj (featuring Lil Baby) – "Do We Have a Problem?"

Group of the Year

BTS

Song of the Summer

Jack Harlow – "First Class"

Best Alternative

Måneskin – "I Wanna Be Your Slave" WINNER

Best RB

The Weeknd – "Out of Time"

Best K-Pop

Lisa – "Lalisa"

Best Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer"

Best Latin

Anitta – "Envolver"

Video for Good

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual (PUBG) WINNER

Best Director

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records

Best Art Director

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records

Best Visual Effect

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records

Best Choreography

Doja Cat – "Woman" (Choreographer: "Fullout Cortland" [Cortland Brown])

Best Editing

Rosalía – "Saoko" (Editors: Valentin Petit and Jon Echeveste)

Best Cinematography

Harry Styles – "As It Was" (Director of Photography: Nikita Kuzmenko)

