Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MTV Video Music Awards 2024, Taylor Swift Borong Piala

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Taylor Swift dan Post Malone hadir sebagai nominasi teratas dan keluar sebagai dua pemenang teratas dalam ajang MTV video music awards 2024.
MTV Video Music Awards 2024 yang digelar di New York dipandu oleh Megan Thee Stallion, yang juga salah satu penampil malam itu.
Musisi lain yang tampil di panggung antara lain Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, dan Rauw Alejandro.
Penampilan Roan menandai penampilan pertamanya di panggung penghargaan, dan dia tidak mengecewakan. Menampilkan lagu hitnya "Good Luck, Babe!", Roan mewujudkan tema "Joan of Arc" alias "Roan of Arc", untuk menyenangkan penggemar di mana pun. Sementara itu, Carpenter merayakan ikon pirang dengan penghormatan kepada Britney Spears, Madonna, dan Marilyn Monroe yang tersebar di seluruh medley "Please Please Please", "Taste", dan "Espresso".
Taylor Swift memenangkan sebagian besar penghargaan yang dia nominasikan, termasuk trofi Video of the Year yang didambakan, yang memecahkan rekornya sendiri. Swift menjadi satu-satunya artis yang pernah tiga kali juara dan menang lima kali di kategori kompetitif.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang VMA 2024
Video of the year
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Artist of the year
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the year
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
Best new artist
Chappell Roan – Island
Best collaboration
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Best pop
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Best hip-hop
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Best R&B
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Best alternative
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Best rock
Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
Best Latin
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Best Afrobeats
Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
Best K-pop
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
Video for good
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From Barbie)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
MTV push performance of the year
August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
Katy Perry – “Roar” (2013)
Best Trending Video
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions
Best Group
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
Song of Summer
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Best direction
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; directed by Taylor Swift
Best cinematography
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
Best editing
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; editing by Chancler Haynes
Best choreography
Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records; choreography by Charm La’Donna
Best visual effects
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; visual effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Best art direction
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; art direction by Brittany Porter