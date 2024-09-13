Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MTV Video Music Awards 2024, Taylor Swift Borong Piala

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Taylor Swift dan Post Malone hadir sebagai nominasi teratas dan keluar sebagai dua pemenang teratas dalam ajang MTV video music awards 2024.

MTV Video Music Awards 2024 yang digelar di New York dipandu oleh Megan Thee Stallion, yang juga salah satu penampil malam itu.

Musisi lain yang tampil di panggung antara lain Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, dan Rauw Alejandro.

Penampilan Roan menandai penampilan pertamanya di panggung penghargaan, dan dia tidak mengecewakan. Menampilkan lagu hitnya "Good Luck, Babe!", Roan mewujudkan tema "Joan of Arc" alias "Roan of Arc", untuk menyenangkan penggemar di mana pun. Sementara itu, Carpenter merayakan ikon pirang dengan penghormatan kepada Britney Spears, Madonna, dan Marilyn Monroe yang tersebar di seluruh medley "Please Please Please", "Taste", dan "Espresso".

Taylor Swift memenangkan sebagian besar penghargaan yang dia nominasikan, termasuk trofi Video of the Year yang didambakan, yang memecahkan rekornya sendiri. Swift menjadi satu-satunya artis yang pernah tiga kali juara dan menang lima kali di kategori kompetitif.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang VMA 2024

Video of the year

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Artist of the year

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the year

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island

Best new artist

Chappell Roan – Island

Best collaboration

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Best pop

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Best hip-hop

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Best R&B

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Best alternative

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Best rock

Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

Best Latin

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Best Afrobeats

Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

Best K-pop

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

Video for good

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From Barbie)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

MTV push performance of the year

August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records

September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records

October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam

December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island

April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records

July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

Katy Perry – “Roar” (2013)

Best Trending Video

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions

Best Group

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

Song of Summer

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Best direction

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; directed by Taylor Swift

Best cinematography

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Best editing

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; editing by Chancler Haynes

Best choreography

Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records; choreography by Charm La’Donna

Best visual effects

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; visual effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Best art direction

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; art direction by Brittany Porter