Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globe 2023

Dari Zendaya hingga Kevin Costner, berikut daftar pemenang lengkap di Golden Globe 2023
Mia Chitra Dinisari
Mia Chitra Dinisari - Bisnis.com 11 Januari 2023  |  18:23 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globe 2023
Golden Globe 2023 - reuters
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Setelah dihentikan selama setahun, penghargaan Golden Globe akhirnya digelar kembarli pada 10 Januari waktu AS atau 11 Januari pagi WIB.

Di antara nominasi film, The Banshees of Iniherin memimpin dengan delapan nominasi, akhirnya merebut hadiah utama di antara film musikal atau komedi.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globe Award 2023:

Best Picture (Drama): The Fabelmans

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) : The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Animated Film : Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
 
Best Picture (Non-English Language) : Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
 
Best Actress (Drama): Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Best Actor (Drama): Austin Butler (Elvis)

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy): Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy): Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
 
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Director: Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay: Best Original Score: Babylon, Justin Hurwitz:  

Best Original Song: RRR, "Naatu Naatu" by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Drama Series: House of the Dragon

Best Musical or Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie: The White Lotus

Best Actress (Drama): Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor (Drama): Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy): Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy):  Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama) :Julia Garner (Ozark)
 
Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama): Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie): manda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie): Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie): Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie): Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)


 
 
 
 
 
 
 





 

 

