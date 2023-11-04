Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Film Temple of Film 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Entertainment

Daftar Film yang Tayang di Netflix Pada November 2023

Redaksi
Redaksi
 Sabtu, 4 November 2023 - 14:38
Bagikan

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Netflix kembali memperbarui update film yang akan tayang pada bulan November ini. 

Netflix merupakan aplikasi streaming film berbayar yang bisa digunakan oleh siapapun dan menyediakan berbagai film, serius, hingga drama dalam negeri maupun luar negeri. 

Fitur terbaru dari David Fincher, serial drama berbiaya besar dari Steven Knight dan Shawn Levy, serta calon Oscar yang dibintangi oleh Annette Bening dan Jodie Foster adalah beberapa tambahan baru yang menonjol yang akan hadir di Netflix pada bulan November.

Baca Juga 7 Rekomendasi Film Halloween, Cocok Ditonton di Rumah

Berikut adalah daftar film yang tayang di Netflix dari tanggal 1 November hingga 30 November yang bisa kamu tonton mulai sekarang.

1 November 2023

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baca Juga 19 Rekomendasi Film Psikopat Korea Alur Cerita Sadis Terbaik

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

Baca Juga Cara Beli Tiket Film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour di XXI, Harganya Rp150 Ribu

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Hurricane Season (Mexico)

Locked In (U.K.)

Mysteries of the Faith

Nuovo Olimpo (Italy)

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (Germany)

Wingwomen (France)


2 November 2023

All the Light We Cannot See

Cigarette Girl (Indonesia)

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (Colombia)

Onimusha (Japan)

Unicorn Academy (Canada)


3 November 2023

Blue Eye Samurai

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Korea)

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series (Belgium)

Nyad

Selling Sunset: Season 7

Sly

The Tailor: Season 3

Vacaciones de verano (Spain)

4 November 2023

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1


7 November 2023

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing


8 November 2023

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (France)

The Claus Family 3 (Belgium)

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (Germany)

Escaping Twin Flames

Robbie Williams (U.K.)


9 November 2023

Akuma Kun (Japan)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre


10 November 2023

At the Moment (Taiwan)

The Killer

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2


11 November 2023

Laguna Beach: Season 3


14 November 2023

Criminal Code (Brazil)

How to Become a Mob Boss

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive

Suburræterna (Italy)


15 November 2023

Feedback (Poland)

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1


16 November 2023

Best. Christmas. Ever!

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (U.K.)

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water (Japan)

Lone Survivor


17 November 2023

All-Time High (France)

Believer 2 (Korea)

CoComelon Lane

The Dads

The Queenstown Kings (South Africa)

Rustin

Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (Spain)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Stamped from the Beginning


20 November 2023

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

21 November 2023

Leo


22 November 2023

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (Colombia)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge


23 November 2023

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon (Japan)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6


24 November 2023

A Nearly Normal Family (Sweden)

Doi Boy (Thailand)

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (Mexico)

Last Call for Istanbul (Turkey)

My Demon (Korea)

Wedding Games (Brazil)


27 November 2023

Go Dog Go: Season 4


28 November 2023

Comedy Royale (Korea)

Love Like a K-Drama (Japan)

Onmyoji (Japan)

Verified Stand-Up


29 November 2023

American Symphony

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (U.K.)


30 November 2023

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Family Switch

Hard Days (Japan)

Obliterated

School Spirits: Season 1

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 (Ernestina Jesica Toji)

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

Penulis : Redaksi
Bagikan

Tags :

Konten Premium
Login

Nikmati Konten Premium Untuk Informasi Yang Lebih Dalam

Merger Citilink dan Pelita Air, Manuver Baru atau Berujung Jalan Buntu?
Premium

Merger Citilink dan Pelita Air, Manuver Baru atau Berujung Jalan Buntu?

Balapan Aset Bank Milik Konglomerat RI, ARTO Melesat BBCA Terbesar
Premium

Balapan Aset Bank Milik Konglomerat RI, ARTO Melesat BBCA Terbesar

Ancaman Apple & iPhone di China yang Kian Nyata
Premium

Ancaman Apple & iPhone di China yang Kian Nyata

Lihat Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Daftar Lengkap Tayangan Terbaru Netflix November 2023, Termasuk Squid Game
Entertainment

Daftar Lengkap Tayangan Terbaru Netflix November 2023, Termasuk Squid Game

3 hari yang lalu
Kejar Setoran Netflix Usai Cuan dari Strategi Kenaikan Harga
Premium

Kejar Setoran Netflix Usai Cuan dari Strategi Kenaikan Harga

2 minggu yang lalu
Jumlah Pelanggan Meningkat, Netflix Naikkan Biaya Langganan!
Sains & Teknologi

Jumlah Pelanggan Meningkat, Netflix Naikkan Biaya Langganan!

2 minggu yang lalu

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terkini

Trend Makeup ala Douyin yang Lagi Viral dengan Produk Lokal
Fashion

Trend Makeup ala Douyin yang Lagi Viral dengan Produk Lokal

1 jam yang lalu
Fakta-fakta Unik Film Budi Pekerti, Terinspirasi dari Fenomena Masa Kini
Entertainment

Fakta-fakta Unik Film Budi Pekerti, Terinspirasi dari Fenomena Masa Kini

1 jam yang lalu
Sinopsis Film Budi Pekerti Tayang di Bioskop, Ini Tanggapan Para Artis
Entertainment

Sinopsis Film Budi Pekerti Tayang di Bioskop, Ini Tanggapan Para Artis

2 jam yang lalu
Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Usung Konsep Wisata Tengah Kota, SCBD Park Resmi Dibuka

2

Cara Agar Make-up Lebih Tahan Lama 'Anti Badai' di Cuaca Tak Menentu

3

10 Dampak Penggunaan AC Bagi Kesehatan

4

IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2023 Digelar Hari ini, Ikon Baru Agenda Olah Raga Indonesia

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Kenali Gejala dan Penyebab Penyakit Autoimun
Health

Kenali Gejala dan Penyebab Penyakit Autoimun

2 hari yang lalu
Fakta-fakta Jembatan Kaca Seruni Point Bromo, yang Akan Segera Beroperasi
Info Travel

Fakta-fakta Jembatan Kaca Seruni Point Bromo, yang Akan Segera Beroperasi

2 hari yang lalu
Lagi, Penerima Transplantasi Jantung Babi Meninggal Dunia
Health

Lagi, Penerima Transplantasi Jantung Babi Meninggal Dunia

3 hari yang lalu
10 Cara Alami Meluruhkan Batu Ginjal
Health

10 Cara Alami Meluruhkan Batu Ginjal

3 hari yang lalu
Daftar 20 Makanan yang Bisa Turunkan Kadar Kolesterol dengan Cepat dan Alami
Health

Daftar 20 Makanan yang Bisa Turunkan Kadar Kolesterol dengan Cepat dan Alami

4 hari yang lalu

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro