Daftar Film yang Tayang di Netflix Pada November 2023

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Netflix kembali memperbarui update film yang akan tayang pada bulan November ini.
Netflix merupakan aplikasi streaming film berbayar yang bisa digunakan oleh siapapun dan menyediakan berbagai film, serius, hingga drama dalam negeri maupun luar negeri.
Fitur terbaru dari David Fincher, serial drama berbiaya besar dari Steven Knight dan Shawn Levy, serta calon Oscar yang dibintangi oleh Annette Bening dan Jodie Foster adalah beberapa tambahan baru yang menonjol yang akan hadir di Netflix pada bulan November.
Berikut adalah daftar film yang tayang di Netflix dari tanggal 1 November hingga 30 November yang bisa kamu tonton mulai sekarang.
1 November 2023
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea’s Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Hurricane Season (Mexico)
Locked In (U.K.)
Mysteries of the Faith
Nuovo Olimpo (Italy)
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (Germany)
Wingwomen (France)
2 November 2023
All the Light We Cannot See
Cigarette Girl (Indonesia)
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (Colombia)
Onimusha (Japan)
Unicorn Academy (Canada)
3 November 2023
Blue Eye Samurai
Daily Dose of Sunshine (Korea)
Erin & Aaron: Season 1
Ferry: The Series (Belgium)
Nyad
Selling Sunset: Season 7
Sly
The Tailor: Season 3
Vacaciones de verano (Spain)
4 November 2023
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Insidious: The Red Door
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1
7 November 2023
Face Off: Seasons 4-5
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing
8 November 2023
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (France)
The Claus Family 3 (Belgium)
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (Germany)
Escaping Twin Flames
Robbie Williams (U.K.)
9 November 2023
Akuma Kun (Japan)
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
10 November 2023
At the Moment (Taiwan)
The Killer
Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
11 November 2023
Laguna Beach: Season 3
14 November 2023
Criminal Code (Brazil)
How to Become a Mob Boss
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive
Suburræterna (Italy)
15 November 2023
Feedback (Poland)
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Matt Rife: Natural Selection
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
16 November 2023
Best. Christmas. Ever!
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (U.K.)
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water (Japan)
Lone Survivor
17 November 2023
All-Time High (France)
Believer 2 (Korea)
CoComelon Lane
The Dads
The Queenstown Kings (South Africa)
Rustin
Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (Spain)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Stamped from the Beginning
20 November 2023
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
21 November 2023
Leo
22 November 2023
Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (Colombia)
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2
Squid Game: The Challenge
23 November 2023
Love Island USA: Season 3
My Daemon (Japan)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6
24 November 2023
A Nearly Normal Family (Sweden)
Doi Boy (Thailand)
I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (Mexico)
Last Call for Istanbul (Turkey)
My Demon (Korea)
Wedding Games (Brazil)
27 November 2023
Go Dog Go: Season 4
28 November 2023
Comedy Royale (Korea)
Love Like a K-Drama (Japan)
Onmyoji (Japan)
Verified Stand-Up
29 November 2023
American Symphony
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (U.K.)
30 November 2023
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday
Family Switch
Hard Days (Japan)
Obliterated
School Spirits: Season 1
Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 (Ernestina Jesica Toji)
