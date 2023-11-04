Daftar Film yang Tayang di Netflix Pada November 2023

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Netflix kembali memperbarui update film yang akan tayang pada bulan November ini.

Netflix merupakan aplikasi streaming film berbayar yang bisa digunakan oleh siapapun dan menyediakan berbagai film, serius, hingga drama dalam negeri maupun luar negeri.

Fitur terbaru dari David Fincher, serial drama berbiaya besar dari Steven Knight dan Shawn Levy, serta calon Oscar yang dibintangi oleh Annette Bening dan Jodie Foster adalah beberapa tambahan baru yang menonjol yang akan hadir di Netflix pada bulan November.

Berikut adalah daftar film yang tayang di Netflix dari tanggal 1 November hingga 30 November yang bisa kamu tonton mulai sekarang.

1 November 2023

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Hurricane Season (Mexico)

Locked In (U.K.)

Mysteries of the Faith

Nuovo Olimpo (Italy)

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (Germany)

Wingwomen (France)



2 November 2023

All the Light We Cannot See

Cigarette Girl (Indonesia)

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (Colombia)

Onimusha (Japan)

Unicorn Academy (Canada)



3 November 2023

Blue Eye Samurai

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Korea)

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series (Belgium)

Nyad

Selling Sunset: Season 7

Sly

The Tailor: Season 3

Vacaciones de verano (Spain)

4 November 2023

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1



7 November 2023

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing



8 November 2023

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (France)

The Claus Family 3 (Belgium)

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (Germany)

Escaping Twin Flames

Robbie Williams (U.K.)



9 November 2023

Akuma Kun (Japan)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre



10 November 2023

At the Moment (Taiwan)

The Killer

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2



11 November 2023

Laguna Beach: Season 3



14 November 2023

Criminal Code (Brazil)

How to Become a Mob Boss

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive

Suburræterna (Italy)



15 November 2023

Feedback (Poland)

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1



16 November 2023

Best. Christmas. Ever!

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (U.K.)

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water (Japan)

Lone Survivor



17 November 2023

All-Time High (France)

Believer 2 (Korea)

CoComelon Lane

The Dads

The Queenstown Kings (South Africa)

Rustin

Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (Spain)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Stamped from the Beginning



20 November 2023

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

21 November 2023

Leo



22 November 2023

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (Colombia)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge



23 November 2023

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon (Japan)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6



24 November 2023

A Nearly Normal Family (Sweden)

Doi Boy (Thailand)

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (Mexico)

Last Call for Istanbul (Turkey)

My Demon (Korea)

Wedding Games (Brazil)



27 November 2023

Go Dog Go: Season 4



28 November 2023

Comedy Royale (Korea)

Love Like a K-Drama (Japan)

Onmyoji (Japan)

Verified Stand-Up



29 November 2023

American Symphony

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (U.K.)



30 November 2023

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Family Switch

Hard Days (Japan)

Obliterated

School Spirits: Season 1

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 (Ernestina Jesica Toji)

