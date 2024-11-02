Konten Premium
Lirik lagu APT Rose Blackpink dan Bruno Mars
Entertainment

Chord Lagu APT Bruno Mars dan Rose Blackpink yang Lagi Viral

Mia Chitra Dinisari
Mia Chitra Dinisari
 Sabtu, 2 November 2024 - 22:52
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Lagu duet Rose Black Pink dan Bruno Mars berjudul Apt tengah viral di media sosial.

Saking viralnya, bahkan beberapa negara melarang untuk menghindari kecanduan.

Lagu ini sekarang selalu berseliweran di media sosial lengkap dengan tariannya yang khas.

Bagi Anda yang ingin mengetahui chord lagu Apt berikut lengkapnya

[Intro]
N.C.
Chaeyeongiga johaneun
N.C.
Raendeom geim
N.C.
Raendeom geim
N.C.
Game start
 
 
[Chorus]
N.C.
Apateu, apateu
N.C.
Apateu, apateu
N.C.
Apateu, apateu
N.C.
Uh, uh huh, uh huh
N.C.
Apateu, apateu
N.C.
Apateu, apateu
N.C.
Apateu, apateu
N.C.
Uh, uh-huh, uh-uh

[Verse 1]
Bm                                   
Kissy face, kissy face, sent to your 
      A
phone but
Bm
  I'm trying to kiss your lips for 
real (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
Bm
Red hearts, red hearts
                   A
That’s what I’m on yeah
Bm
  Come give me somethin' I can 
feel, oh-oh, oh
 
 
[Pre-Chorus]
G                        A
Don't you want me like I want you, baby?
Bm                       D
Don't you need me like I need you now?
G                     A
Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy
Bm                       N.C.
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
 
 
[Chorus]
Bm
Apateu, apateu
           A
Apateu, apateu
Bm
Apateu, apateu
 
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Bm
Apateu, apateu
           A
Apateu, apateu
Bm
Apateu, apateu
 
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
 
 
[Verse 2]
         Bm
It’s whatever (Whatever), it’s whatever 
(Whatever)
                                   A
It's whatever (Whatever) you like (Woo)
Bm
Turn this apateu into a club (Uh-huh, 
uh-huh)
            Bm                          
I’m talkin' drink, dance, smoke, freak, 
                 A
party all night (Come on)
Bm
  Geonbae, geonbae, girl, what’s up?
 
Oh-oh, oh
 
 
[Pre-Chorus]
G                        A
Don't you want me like I want you, baby?
Bm                       D
Don't you need me like I need you now?
G                     A
Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy
Bm                       N.C.
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
 
 
[Chorus]
G
Apateu, apateu
A
Apateu, apateu
Bm
Apateu, apateu
D
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
G
Apateu, apateu
A
Apateu, apateu
Bm
Apateu, apateu
D
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
 
 
[Bridge]
F#7
Hey, so now you know the game
 
Are you ready?
 
'Cause I’m comin to get ya, get ya, get 
ya
Bm            A
Hold on, hold on
          D   B
I’m on my way
Bm                     A
Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
          D   B
I’m on my way
Bm            A
Hold on, hold on
          D   B
I’m on my way
Bm                     A
Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
          E
I’m on my way
 
 
[Pre-Chorus]
G                        A
Don't you want me like I want you, baby?
Bm                       D
Don't you need me like I need you now?
G                     A
Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy
Bm                       D
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
 
 
[Chorus]
G
Apateu, apateu
A
Apateu, apateu
Bm
Apateu, apateu
     D
Just meet me at the (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)
G
Apateu, apateu
A
Apateu, apateu
Bm
Apateu, apateu
     D
Just meet me at the (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)
G
Apateu, apateu
A
Apateu, apateu
Bm
Apateu, apateu
     D
Just meet me at the (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh)
G
Apateu, apateu
A
Apateu, apateu
Bm
Apateu, apateu
D
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
[Verse 1] Bm Kissy face, kissy face, sent to your A phone but Bm I'm trying to kiss your lips for real (Uh-huh, uh-huh) Bm Red hearts, red hearts A That’s what I’m on yeah Bm Come give me somethin' I can feel, oh-oh, oh [Pre-Chorus] G A Don't you want me like I want you, baby? Bm D Don't you need me like I need you now? G A Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy Bm N.C. All you gotta do is just meet me at the [Chorus] Bm Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh Bm Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh [Verse 2] Bm It’s whatever (Whatever), it’s whatever (Whatever) A It's whatever (Whatever) you like (Woo) Bm Turn this apateu into a club (Uh-huh, uh-huh) Bm I’m talkin' drink, dance, smoke, freak, A party all night (Come on) Bm Geonbae, geonbae, girl, what’s up? Oh-oh, oh [Pre-Chorus] G A Don't you want me like I want you, baby? Bm D Don't you need me like I need you now? G A Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy Bm N.C. All you gotta do is just meet me at the [Chorus] G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh [Bridge] F#7 Hey, so now you know the game Are you ready? 'Cause I’m comin to get ya, get ya, get ya Bm A Hold on, hold on D B I’m on my way Bm A Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah D B I’m on my way Bm A Hold on, hold on D B I’m on my way Bm A Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah E I’m on my way [Pre-Chorus] G A Don't you want me like I want you, baby? Bm D Don't you need me like I need you now? G A Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy Bm D All you gotta do is just meet me at the [Chorus] G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Just meet me at the (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh) G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Just meet me at the (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh) G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Just meet me at the (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh) G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Uh, uh-huh, uh-
