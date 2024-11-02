Chord Lagu APT Bruno Mars dan Rose Blackpink yang Lagi Viral

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Lagu duet Rose Black Pink dan Bruno Mars berjudul Apt tengah viral di media sosial.

Saking viralnya, bahkan beberapa negara melarang untuk menghindari kecanduan.

Baca Juga G-Dragon Comeback dengan Lagu POWER di Bawah Label EMPIRE

Lagu ini sekarang selalu berseliweran di media sosial lengkap dengan tariannya yang khas.

Bagi Anda yang ingin mengetahui chord lagu Apt berikut lengkapnya

[Intro] N.C. Chaeyeongiga johaneun N.C. Raendeom geim N.C. Raendeom geim N.C. Game start [Chorus] N.C. Apateu, apateu N.C. Apateu, apateu N.C. Apateu, apateu N.C. Uh, uh huh, uh huh N.C. Apateu, apateu N.C. Apateu, apateu N.C. Apateu, apateu N.C. Uh, uh-huh, uh-uh





[Verse 1] Bm Kissy face, kissy face, sent to your A phone but Bm I'm trying to kiss your lips for real (Uh-huh, uh-huh) Bm Red hearts, red hearts A That’s what I’m on yeah Bm Come give me somethin' I can feel, oh-oh, oh [Pre-Chorus] G A Don't you want me like I want you, baby? Bm D Don't you need me like I need you now? G A Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy Bm N.C. All you gotta do is just meet me at the [Chorus] Bm Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh Bm Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh [Verse 2] Bm It’s whatever (Whatever), it’s whatever (Whatever) A It's whatever (Whatever) you like (Woo) Bm Turn this apateu into a club (Uh-huh, uh-huh) Bm I’m talkin' drink, dance, smoke, freak, A party all night (Come on) Bm Geonbae, geonbae, girl, what’s up? Oh-oh, oh [Pre-Chorus] G A Don't you want me like I want you, baby? Bm D Don't you need me like I need you now? G A Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy Bm N.C. All you gotta do is just meet me at the [Chorus] G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh [Bridge] F#7 Hey, so now you know the game Are you ready? 'Cause I’m comin to get ya, get ya, get ya Bm A Hold on, hold on D B I’m on my way Bm A Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah D B I’m on my way Bm A Hold on, hold on D B I’m on my way Bm A Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah E I’m on my way [Pre-Chorus] G A Don't you want me like I want you, baby? Bm D Don't you need me like I need you now? G A Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy Bm D All you gotta do is just meet me at the [Chorus] G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Just meet me at the (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh) G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Just meet me at the (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh) G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Just meet me at the (Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh) G Apateu, apateu A Apateu, apateu Bm Apateu, apateu D Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh