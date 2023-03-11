BREAKING flash NEWS
Ini Lirik Lagu Du Du Du Blackpink dan How You Like That

Blackpink memiliki lagu yang terkenal. Simak lirik lagu Du Du Du dan How You Like That
Elsa Hayati Sukma
Elsa Hayati Sukma - Bisnis.com 11 Maret 2023  |  15:01 WIB
Ini Lirik Lagu Du Du Du Blackpink dan How You Like That
Pakaian yang dikenakan oleh Blackpink dalam video How You Like That. - Intagram
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Blackpink adalah grup vokal perempuan asal Korea Selatan yang dibentuk oleh YG Entertainment.

Blackpink terdiri dari empat orang, diantaranya Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, dan Rosé. Kini grup band tersebut akan konser di Jakarta, Indonesia.

Blackpink juga memiliki lagu yang terkenal, bahkan masuk dalam 55 besar dari Billboard Hot 100. Blackpink merupakan grup pop Korea perempuan pertama dan satu-satunya yang memasuki dan memuncaki Emerging Artists Billboard.

Simak lirik lagu Du Du Du dan How You Like That:

Du Du Du

Lagu ini dirilis pada tanggal 15 Juni 2018 ini sukses dan banyak ditonton sebanyak 2 miliar kali di Youtube. Berikut liriknya
Ah yeah, ay yeah!
Blackpink!
Ah yeah, ay yeah!

Chakan eolgure geureochi mothan taedo
Ganyeorin mommae sok garyeojin volumeeun du baero
Geochimeopsi jikjin guji bojin anchi nunchi
Black hamyeon Pink urin yeppeujanghan savage

Wonhal ttaen daenoko ppaetji
Neon mwol haedo kallo mul begi
Du sonen gadeukan fat check
Gunggeumhamyeon haebwa fact check
Nun nopin kkokdaegi
Mul mannan mulgogi
Jom dokae nan toxic
You hokae i'm foxy

Du beon saenggakae
Heunhan namdeulcheoreom chakan cheogeun mot hanikka
Chakgakaji ma
Swipge useojuneun geon nal wihan geoya
Ajigeun jal moreugetji
Guji wonhamyeon test me
Neon bul bodeusi ppeonhae
Manmanhan geol wonhaetdamyeon

Oh wait til' i do what i (do)
Hit you with that ddu-du-ddu-du du (Ah yeah, ay yeah!)
Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du (Ah yeah, ay yeah!)

Blackpink
Jigeum naega georeoganeun georin
Blackpink 4 way sageori
Dongseonambuk sabangeuro run it
Need a bucket list ssak da i bought it
Neol danggineun geotdo meolli milchineun geotdo
Jemeotdaero haneun bad girl
Jokeon sileohageon nuga mwora hadeon
When the bass drop it's another banger

Du beon saenggakae
Heunhan namdeulcheoreom chakan cheogeun mot hanikka
Chakgakaji ma
Swipge useojuneun geon nal wihan geoya
Ajigeun jal moreugetji
Guji wonhamyeon test me
Neon bul bodeusi ppeonhae
Manmanhan geol wonhaetdamyeon

Oh wait til' i do what i (do)
Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du (Ah yeah, ay yeah!)
Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du (Ah yeah, ay yeah!)

What you gonna do when i
Come come through with that that uh uh huh
What you gonna do when i
Come come through with that that uh uh huh
Tteugeowo tteugeowo tteugeowo like fire
Tteugeowo tteugeowo tteugeowo like fire

Blackpink! Hey!
Ah yeah, ay yeah! Ah yeah, ay yeah!
Tteugeowo tteugeowo tteugeowo like fire
Tteugeowo tteugeowo tteugeowo like fire

Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du

Lagu yang dirilis pada tanggal 26 Juni 2020 ini telah ditonton sebanyak 593 juta kali di Youtube. Berikut liriknya

How You Like That

boran deusi muneojyeosseo
badageul tdulhgo jeo jihakkaji
ot kkeutjarak japgessdago
jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado

dasi kamkamhan igose light up the sky
ne du nuneul bomyeo I’ll kiss you goodbye
silkeot biuseora kkoljoheunikka
ije neohui hana dul set

Ha how you like that?
You gon’ like that that that that that
How you like that?
How you like that that that that that

Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me

How you like that

Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me

How you like that

Your girl need it all and that’s a hundred
baek gae junge baek nae mokseul wonhae
Karma come and get some
ttakhajiman eojjeol su eopsjanha
What’s up, I’m right back
bangasoereul cock back
Plain Jane get hijacked
Don’t like me? Then tell me how you like that

deo kamkamhan igose shine like the stars
geu misoreul ttimyeo I’ll kiss you goodbye

silkeot biuseora kkoljoheunikka
ije neohui hana dul set

Ha how you like that?
You gon’ like that that that that that
How you like that?
How you like that that that that that

Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me

How you like that

Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me

How you like that

nalgae ilheun chaero churakhaessdeon nal
eoduun nanal soge gathyeo issdeon nal
geuttaejjeume neon nal kkeutnaeya haesseo
Look up in the sky it’s a bird it’s a plane

Bring out your boss bish

BLACKPINK!

How you like that
You gon’ like that
How you like that

Editor : Novita Sari Simamora
