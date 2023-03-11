Ini Lirik Lagu Du Du Du Blackpink dan How You Like That











Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Blackpink adalah grup vokal perempuan asal Korea Selatan yang dibentuk oleh YG Entertainment.

Blackpink terdiri dari empat orang, diantaranya Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, dan Rosé. Kini grup band tersebut akan konser di Jakarta, Indonesia.

Blackpink juga memiliki lagu yang terkenal, bahkan masuk dalam 55 besar dari Billboard Hot 100. Blackpink merupakan grup pop Korea perempuan pertama dan satu-satunya yang memasuki dan memuncaki Emerging Artists Billboard.

Simak lirik lagu Du Du Du dan How You Like That:

Du Du Du

Lagu ini dirilis pada tanggal 15 Juni 2018 ini sukses dan banyak ditonton sebanyak 2 miliar kali di Youtube. Berikut liriknya

Ah yeah, ay yeah!

Blackpink!

Ah yeah, ay yeah!

Chakan eolgure geureochi mothan taedo

Ganyeorin mommae sok garyeojin volumeeun du baero

Geochimeopsi jikjin guji bojin anchi nunchi

Black hamyeon Pink urin yeppeujanghan savage



Wonhal ttaen daenoko ppaetji

Neon mwol haedo kallo mul begi

Du sonen gadeukan fat check

Gunggeumhamyeon haebwa fact check

Nun nopin kkokdaegi

Mul mannan mulgogi

Jom dokae nan toxic

You hokae i'm foxy



Du beon saenggakae

Heunhan namdeulcheoreom chakan cheogeun mot hanikka

Chakgakaji ma

Swipge useojuneun geon nal wihan geoya

Ajigeun jal moreugetji

Guji wonhamyeon test me

Neon bul bodeusi ppeonhae

Manmanhan geol wonhaetdamyeon



Oh wait til' i do what i (do)

Hit you with that ddu-du-ddu-du du (Ah yeah, ay yeah!)

Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du (Ah yeah, ay yeah!)



Blackpink

Jigeum naega georeoganeun georin

Blackpink 4 way sageori

Dongseonambuk sabangeuro run it

Need a bucket list ssak da i bought it

Neol danggineun geotdo meolli milchineun geotdo

Jemeotdaero haneun bad girl

Jokeon sileohageon nuga mwora hadeon

When the bass drop it's another banger



Du beon saenggakae

Heunhan namdeulcheoreom chakan cheogeun mot hanikka

Chakgakaji ma

Swipge useojuneun geon nal wihan geoya

Ajigeun jal moreugetji

Guji wonhamyeon test me

Neon bul bodeusi ppeonhae

Manmanhan geol wonhaetdamyeon



Oh wait til' i do what i (do)

Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du (Ah yeah, ay yeah!)

Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du (Ah yeah, ay yeah!)



What you gonna do when i

Come come through with that that uh uh huh

What you gonna do when i

Come come through with that that uh uh huh

Tteugeowo tteugeowo tteugeowo like fire

Tteugeowo tteugeowo tteugeowo like fire



Blackpink! Hey!

Ah yeah, ay yeah! Ah yeah, ay yeah!

Tteugeowo tteugeowo tteugeowo like fire

Tteugeowo tteugeowo tteugeowo like fire



Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du

Lagu yang dirilis pada tanggal 26 Juni 2020 ini telah ditonton sebanyak 593 juta kali di Youtube. Berikut liriknya

How You Like That

boran deusi muneojyeosseo

badageul tdulhgo jeo jihakkaji

ot kkeutjarak japgessdago

jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado

dasi kamkamhan igose light up the sky

ne du nuneul bomyeo I’ll kiss you goodbye

silkeot biuseora kkoljoheunikka

ije neohui hana dul set

Ha how you like that?

You gon’ like that that that that that

How you like that?

How you like that that that that that

Now look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

How you like that

Now look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

How you like that

Your girl need it all and that’s a hundred

baek gae junge baek nae mokseul wonhae

Karma come and get some

ttakhajiman eojjeol su eopsjanha

What’s up, I’m right back

bangasoereul cock back

Plain Jane get hijacked

Don’t like me? Then tell me how you like that

deo kamkamhan igose shine like the stars

geu misoreul ttimyeo I’ll kiss you goodbye

silkeot biuseora kkoljoheunikka

ije neohui hana dul set

Ha how you like that?

You gon’ like that that that that that

How you like that?

How you like that that that that that

Now look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

How you like that

Now look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

How you like that

nalgae ilheun chaero churakhaessdeon nal

eoduun nanal soge gathyeo issdeon nal

geuttaejjeume neon nal kkeutnaeya haesseo

Look up in the sky it’s a bird it’s a plane

Bring out your boss bish

BLACKPINK!

How you like that

You gon’ like that

How you like that

