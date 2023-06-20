Chord Gitar dan Lirik Hymn for the Weekend - Coldplay Beserta Artinya

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Lagu yang berjudul ‘Hymn for the Weekend’ dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Inggris, Coldplay yang rilis pada tahun 2016. Tidak hanya menyanyikan sendiri, kali ini Coldplay menggandeng Beyonce dalam membawakan lagu Hymn for the Weekend. Lagu ini termasuk ke dalam album studio ketujuh mereka yang bertajuk ‘A Head Full od Dreams’ tahun 2015.

Lagu ini bermakna seseorang yang menemukan kekuatan untuk melakukan hal-hal luar biasa bersama orang begitu berpengaruh dalam hidupnya. Orang berpengaruh tersebut lebih mendekati sosok ‘malaikat’.

Lirik lagu Hymn for the Weekend - Coldplay

Me, drink from me, drink from me (oh ah)

(Minuman dariku, minuman dariku)



That we shoot across the sky

(Lalu kita akan melesat ke langit)

Drink from me, drink from me (ah, oh ah, oh ah)

(Minuman dariku, minuman dariku)



That we shoot across the (I'm feeling drunk and high)

(Lalu kita akan melesat ke langit)



Symphony

(So high, so high)

(Simponi)



That we shoot across the s- (drink from)

(Lalu kita akan melesat ke langit)



Oh, angel sent from up above

(Oh, para malaikat yang dikirim dari langit)



You know you make my world light up

(Kau tahu, kau membuat duniaku menjadi terang)



When I was down, when I was hurt

(Ketika aku jatuh, ketika aku tersakiti)



You came to lift me up

(Kau datang untuk mengangkatku)



Life is a drink and love's a drug

(Hidup adalah minuman, dan cinta adalah obat)



Oh, now I think I must be miles up

(Oh sekarang aku berpikir aku harus menjadi jarak)



When I was a river, dried up

(Ketika aku terluka, menjadi layu, lalu kering)



You came to rain a flood

(Kau datangkan hujan yang membanjiri)



You said, "Drink from me, drink from me"

(Jadi minum dariku, minum dariku)



When I was so thirsty

(Ketika aku sangat kehausan)



Pour on a symphony

(Kita ada di sebuah Simponi)



Now I just can't get enough

(Sekarang, aku tak bisa dapatkan lebih)



Put your wings on me, wings on me

(Letakkan sayapmu padaku, sayapmu padaku)



When I was so heavy

(Ketika aku sangat berat)



Pour on a symphony

(Kita ada di sebuah Simponi)



When I'm low, low, low, low

(Saat aku lebih rendah)



Ah, oh ah, oh ah

Got me feeling drunk and high

(Membuatku merasa mabuk dan melayang)



So high (so high), so high (so high)

(Sangat tinggi)



Oh ah, oh ah, oh ah

Now I'm feeling drunk and high

(Aku merasa mabuk dan melayang)



So high (so high), so high (so high)

(Sangat tinggi)

(Woo)

(Ooh)

Oh, angel sent from up above

(Oh, para malaikat yang dikirimkan dari atas)



I feel you coursing through my blood

(Kurasakan itu mengalir dalam darahku)



Life is a drink, your love's about

(Hidup adalah minuman, cintamu itu tentang)



To make the stars come out

(Membuat bintang-bintang keluar)



Put your wings on me, wings on me

(Letakkan sayapmu padaku, sayapmu padaku)



When I was so heavy

(Ketika aku sangat berat)



Pour on a symphony

(Kita ada di sebuah Simponi)



When I'm low, low, low, low

(Saat aku lebih rendah)



Ah, oh ah, oh ah

Got me feeling drunk and high

(Membuatku merasa mabuk dan melayang)



So high, so high (so high)

(Sangat tinggi)



Oh ah, oh ah, oh ah

Now I'm feeling drunk and high

(Aku merasa mabuk dan melayang)



So high (so high), so high (so high)

(Sangat tinggi)



Ah, oh ah, oh ah

La, la, la, la, la, la, la

So high, so high

Ah, oh ah, oh ah

Now I'm feeling drunk and high

(Aku merasa mabuk dan melayang)



So high (so high), so high (so high)

(Sangat tinggi)



That we shoot across the sky

(Lalu kita akan melesat ke langit)



That we shoot across the

(Lalu kita akan melesat ke—)



That we shoot across the sky

(Lalu kita akan melesat ke langit)



That we shoot across the (that we shoot, yeah)

(Lalu kita akan melesat ke—)



That we shoot across the sky

(Lalu kita akan melesat ke langit)



That we shoot across the

(Lalu kita akan melesat ke—)



That we shoot across the sky

(Lalu kita akan melesat ke langit)



That we shoot across the

(Lalu kita akan melesat ke—)

Chord Hymn for the Weekend - Coldplay

[Intro]

[Dm] [G] [Am] [Am]

[Verse]

Ohhhhh, angels [Dm]sent from [G]up [Am]above

You know you [Dm]make my [G]world light [Am]up

When I was down [Dm]

When [G]I was [Am]hurt

You came to [Dm]lift me [Am]up...

Life is a dr[Dm]ink, and lo[G]ve's a dr[Am]ug

Oh now I th[Dm]ink I must be m[G]iles u[Am]p

When I was [Dm]hurt, [G]withered, dried [Am]up

You came to [Dm]rain a [Am]flood

[Pre-chorus]

So drink from [Am]me, drink from [F]me

When I was so [Dm]thirsty

Pour on a [Am][F]symphony

Now I [Dm]just can't get enough

Put your [Am]wings on [F]me, wings on me

When I was so [Dm]heavy

Pour on a [Am][F]symphony

When I'm [Dm]lower, lower, lower, low

[Chorus]

I[F]-Oh-a[G]h-oh[Am]-ah

I'm feeling drunk and [F]high

So [G]high, so [Am]high

I[F]-oh-a[G]h-oh[Am]-ah

I'm feeling drunk and [F]high

So [G]high, so [Am]high

[Instrumental]

[Dm] [G] [Am] [Dm] [G] [Am]

[Verse]

Ohhhhh, angels [Dm]sent from [G]up [Am]above

I feel you cou[Dm]rsing thro[G]ugh my bl[Am]ood

Life is a dr[Dm]ink, your l[G]ove's abo[Am]ut

To make the [Dm]stars come [Am]out

[Pre-chorus]

Put your wings on [Am]me, on [F]me

When I was so [Dm]heavy

Pour on a [Am][F]symphony

When I'm [Dm]lower, lower, lower, low

[Chorus]

I[F]-Oh-a[G]h-oh[Am]-ah

I'm feeling drunk and [F]high

So [G]high, so [Am]high

I[F]-oh-a[G]h-oh[Am]-ah

I'm feeling drunk and [F]high

So [G]high, so [Am]high

I[F]-oh-a[Dm]h-oh-[Am]ah

la-la-la-la-la[F]-la high s[G]o high s[Am]o high

I[F]-oh-a[G]h-oh[Am]-ah

I'm feeling drunk and [F]high

So [G]high, so [Am]high

[Outro]

Then we'll shoot across the sky [F] [G] [Am]

Then we'll shoot across the[F] .[G]..[Am]

Then we'll shoot across the[F] s[G]ky[Am]

Then we'll shoot across the[F] .[G]..[Am]

Then we'll shoot across the [F]sky [G] [Am]

Then we'll shoot across the... [F] [G] [Am]

N.C.

Then we'll shoot across the sky

N.C.

Itulah lirik lagu coldplay Hymn for the Weekend dan chord gitar yang mungkin belum kamu ketahui.

