Entertainment

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Grammy Awards 2024

Mia Chitra Dinisari
 Rabu, 31 Januari 2024 - 11:19
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Recording Academy telah secara resmi merilis nominasi Grammy Awards 2024, yang akan berlangsung Minggu, 4 Februari, di Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles.

Grammy Awards ke-66, akan disiarkan langsung di Jaringan Televisi lokal.

Ada tiga kategori GRAMMY baru akan debut di Grammy 2024: Pertunjukan Musik Afrika Terbaik, Album Jazz Alternatif Terbaik, dan Rekaman Tari Pop Terbaik.

Penambahan kategori yang mencatat sejarah ini adalah bagian dari serangkaian pembaruan dan amandemen yang lebih besar, yang akan segera berlaku pada GRAMMY 2024, yang bertujuan untuk menjadikan proses Grammy Awards "lebih adil, transparan, dan akurat", menurut CEO Recording Academy Harvey Mason jr.

Proses pemungutan suara GRAMMY dimulai dengan anggota dan perusahaan rekaman mengirimkan entri, yang kemudian disaring untuk kelayakan dan penempatan kategori.

Periode Akses Online Entry Process (OEP) berlangsung pada tanggal 17 Juli 2023 – 31 Agustus 2023. Pemungutan suara Putaran Pertama dilaksanakan pada tanggal 11 Oktober hingga 20 Oktober 2023.

Terakhir, Pemungutan Suara Putaran Final akan berlangsung pada tanggal 14 Desember 2023. hingga 4 Januari 2024 dan pemenangnya akan diumumkan pada Malam Terbesar Musik pada 4 Februari!

Anggota pemungutan suara Akademi, semuanya terlibat dalam proses kreatif dan teknis rekaman, kemudian berpartisipasi dalam proses nominasi yang menentukan lima finalis di setiap kategori; dan (2) proses pemungutan suara akhir yang menentukan pemenang GRAMMY.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Grammy Awards 2024

Record of the Year

"Worship" — Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" — Boygenius
"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét
"Vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" — SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
The Record — Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights — Taylor Swift
SOS — SZA

Song of the Year

"A&W" — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" — Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Dance The Night" (from Barbie The Album) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
"Vampire" — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
Midnights — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" — David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray
"Miracle" — Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
"Padam Padam" — Kylie Minogue
"One in a Million" — Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
"Rush" — Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..
Kx5 — Kx5
Quest for Fire — Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are — Foo Fighters
Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons — Metallica
This Is Why — Paramore
In Times New Roman... — Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car — Arctic Monkeys
The Record — Boygenius
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island — Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out — Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones
Special Occasion — Emily King
Jaguar II — Victoria Monét
Clear 2: Soft Life EP — Summer Walker

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Sittin' on Top of the World" — Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
"Attention" — Doja Cat
"Spin Bout U" — Drake and 21 Savage
"All My Life" — Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
"Low" — SZA

Best Rap Song

"Attention" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
"Barbie World" [from Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
"Just Wanna Rock" — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods, and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
"Rich Flex" — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule, and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake and 21 Savage)
"Scientists & Engineers" — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love in Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue
Live at the Piano — Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Rustin' in the Rain — Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell
You're the One — Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner — Allison Russell

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez — Lila Downs
Motherflower — Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante
Génesis — Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

"Amapiano" — Asake and Olamide
"City Boys" — Burna Boy
"Unavailable" — Davido featuring Musa Keys
"Rush" — Ayra Starr
"Water" — Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)

Barbie — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer

