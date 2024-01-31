Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Recording Academy telah secara resmi merilis nominasi Grammy Awards 2024, yang akan berlangsung Minggu, 4 Februari, di Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles.

Grammy Awards ke-66, akan disiarkan langsung di Jaringan Televisi lokal.

Ada tiga kategori GRAMMY baru akan debut di Grammy 2024: Pertunjukan Musik Afrika Terbaik, Album Jazz Alternatif Terbaik, dan Rekaman Tari Pop Terbaik.

Baca Juga Trevor Noah Ditunjuk Jadi Pembawa Acara Grammy Awards 2024

Penambahan kategori yang mencatat sejarah ini adalah bagian dari serangkaian pembaruan dan amandemen yang lebih besar, yang akan segera berlaku pada GRAMMY 2024, yang bertujuan untuk menjadikan proses Grammy Awards "lebih adil, transparan, dan akurat", menurut CEO Recording Academy Harvey Mason jr.

Proses pemungutan suara GRAMMY dimulai dengan anggota dan perusahaan rekaman mengirimkan entri, yang kemudian disaring untuk kelayakan dan penempatan kategori.

Periode Akses Online Entry Process (OEP) berlangsung pada tanggal 17 Juli 2023 – 31 Agustus 2023. Pemungutan suara Putaran Pertama dilaksanakan pada tanggal 11 Oktober hingga 20 Oktober 2023.

Baca Juga Heboh! Lagu Ciptaan AI Incar Masuk Nominasi di Grammy Awards 2024

Terakhir, Pemungutan Suara Putaran Final akan berlangsung pada tanggal 14 Desember 2023. hingga 4 Januari 2024 dan pemenangnya akan diumumkan pada Malam Terbesar Musik pada 4 Februari!

Anggota pemungutan suara Akademi, semuanya terlibat dalam proses kreatif dan teknis rekaman, kemudian berpartisipasi dalam proses nominasi yang menentukan lima finalis di setiap kategori; dan (2) proses pemungutan suara akhir yang menentukan pemenang GRAMMY.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Grammy Awards 2024

Record of the Year

"Worship" — Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" — Boygenius

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét

"Vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" — SZA

Baca Juga Pihak Grammy Awards Larang Musik yang Diproduksi AI Masuk Nominasi

Album of the Year

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

The Record — Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

Guts — Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights — Taylor Swift

SOS — SZA

Song of the Year

"A&W" — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" — Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night" (from Barbie The Album) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire" — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Guts — Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran

Midnights — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" — David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray

"Miracle" — Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" — Kylie Minogue

"One in a Million" — Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

"Rush" — Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..

Kx5 — Kx5

Quest for Fire — Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are — Foo Fighters

Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons — Metallica

This Is Why — Paramore

In Times New Roman... — Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car — Arctic Monkeys

The Record — Boygenius

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island — Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out — Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones

Special Occasion — Emily King

Jaguar II — Victoria Monét

Clear 2: Soft Life EP — Summer Walker

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Sittin' on Top of the World" — Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" — Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" — Drake and 21 Savage

"All My Life" — Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"Low" — SZA

Best Rap Song

"Attention" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World" [from Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods, and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule, and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake and 21 Savage)

"Scientists & Engineers" — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love in Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue

Live at the Piano — Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan

Rustin' in the Rain — Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell

You're the One — Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner — Allison Russell

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez — Lila Downs

Motherflower — Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante

Génesis — Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

"Amapiano" — Asake and Olamide

"City Boys" — Burna Boy

"Unavailable" — Davido featuring Musa Keys

"Rush" — Ayra Starr

"Water" — Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)

Barbie — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News